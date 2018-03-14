Lake Resources NL Corporate Update

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) provides the Company's latest presentation.



Four Lithium Projects - Four Potential Company Makers



- Kachi - Drilling Underway



o Large Project: 100% LKE



o Large Scale: ~50,000 Ha



o Results: April/May Onwards



o Near FMC & Albermarle



- Olaroz Adjoins Production



o Prime Location



o Adjoins Orocobre production



o Recent access



o Target 30km long basin margin



- Cauchari - High grades at lease boundary



o Adjoins SQM/Lithium Americas and Advantage Lithium.



o Recent access 11km basin margin



o High lithium grades immediately next to LKE leases



- Pegmatites - Past Production in Area



o Large Scale ~70,000 Ha

150km long Belt under option



o Target - Large swarm of pegmatites for bulk mining



- Paso - New Basin



o Next basin west from current production



o New discovery potential



o Good infrastructure - access to Chile



- News flow



o Drilling



o Recent access to Olaroz Cauchari to provide more drill targets



o Potential for Offtake / partner deals - proven value uplift



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EML2O7DT







About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is undertaking an aggressive exploration programme to explore and develop prime lithium projects in Argentina, owned 100%, among some of the largest players in the lithium sector. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~170,000Ha) secured prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies with three key lithium brine projects located in the Lithium Triangle which produces half of the world's lithium. Lake also holds one large package of lithium pegmatite properties which were an unappreciated source of lithium in Argentina until recently.



The three key brine projects, Olaroz/Cauchari, Paso and Kachi, have similar settings to major world class brine projects being developed in the highly prospective Jujuy and Catamarca Provinces. One project is located next to Orocobre's Olaroz lithium production and SQM/Lithium Americas Cauchari project. The Kachi project covers 50,000 Ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project.



Drilling at Kachi has shown conductive brines in thick porous sands with results anticipated over the coming months. Surface sampling has revealed positive lithium results which will be expanded through the drilling program and geophysics. Exploration and permitting over Kachi and the other projects will provide several catalysts for the company's growth as these areas are assessed for major discoveries.



Significant corporate transactions continue in adjacent leases with development of SQM/Lithium Americas Olaroz/Cauchari project with an equity/debt investment over $300 million and Advantage Lithium's equity transaction in some of Orocobre's leases. LSC Lithium has also raised over $60 million on a large lease package in similar areas as Lake's properties. Nearby projects of Lithium X were subject to a takeover offer of C$265 million in December 2017.





Source:



Lake Resources NL





Contact:

Steve Promnitz Managing Director Lake Resources N.L. T: +61-2-9188-7864 E: [email protected] IR (Ben) M: +61-4131-50448