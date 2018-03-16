Log in
Lam Research Corporation    LRCX

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION (LRCX)
03/15 09:00:00 pm
223.08 USD   +0.20%
03/09NASDAQ 100 MOVE : Has, wynn
AQ
03/06Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program
GL
03/06ZACKS INVESTMEN : Apple, Square, Lam Research, NVIDIA and SMART Glob..
AQ
Lam Research Corporation : Todays Research Reports on Trending Tickers: Lam Research Corporation and Analog Devices

03/16/2018 | 01:34pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Markets were mixed Thursday as concerns of a possible trade war continued to linger. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.47 percent to close at 24,873.66, while the S&P 500 Index declined 0.08 percent to close at 2,747.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.20 percent to close at 7,481.74. Positive economic data was not enough to lift the broader markets higher. The government reported initial jobless claims dropped by 4,000 to 226,000 for the week ended March 10th, which topped economists' expectations of 228,000, according to MarketWatch.

RDI Initiates Coverage on:

Lam Research Corporation
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=LRCX

Analog Devices, Inc.
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ADI

Lam Research's stock edged 0.20% higher Thursday, to close the day at $223.08. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2,446,239 shares, which was below its three months average volume of 3,697,323 shares. In the last year, Lam Research's shares have traded in a range of 123.96 - 234.88. The share price has gained 79.96% from its 52 week low. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $193.50 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $191.44. Shares of Lam Research are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 24.50. Lam Research Corporation have gained roughly 20.12 percent in the past month and are up 21.19 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Lam Research Corporation Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=LRCX

On Thursday, shares of Analog Devices recorded a trading volume of 1,273,980 shares, which was below the three months average volume of 3,055,798 shares. The stock ended the day 0.16% lower at 93.94. The share price has gained 25.84% from its 52 week low with a 52 week trading range of 74.65 - 98.38. The company's shares are currently trading above their 200-day moving average. The stock's 50-day moving average of $89.91 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $88.48. Shares of Analog Devices are trading at a Price to Earnings ratio of 44.33. Analog Devices have gained roughly 10 percent in the past month and are up 5.51 percent year-to-date.

Access RDI's Analog Devices, Inc. Research Report at:
https://rdinvesting.com/news/?ticker=ADI

Our Actionable Research on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) can be downloaded free of charge at Research Driven Investing.

Research Driven Investing

We are committed to providing relevant and actionable information for the self-directed investor. Our research is reputed for being a leader in trusted, in-depth analysis vital for informed strategic trading decisions. The nimble investor can leverage our analysis and collective expertise to execute a disciplined approach to stock selection.

RDInvesting has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

Disclaimer: This article is written by an independent contributor of RDInvesting.com and Nadia Noorani, a CFA® charter holder, has provided necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. RDInvesting.com is neither a registered broker dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at www.rdinvesting.com/disclaimer.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly at:

Address:

Research Driven Investing, Unit #901 511 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011

Email:

[email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: RDInvesting.com



© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 849 M
EBIT 2018 3 236 M
Net income 2018 2 105 M
Finance 2018 3 347 M
Yield 2018 0,79%
P/E ratio 2018 18,26
P/E ratio 2019 14,65
EV / Sales 2018 3,04x
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
Capitalization 36 351 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 258 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brian Anstice Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy M. Archer President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen G. Newberry Chairman
Douglas R. Bettinger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Richard A. Gottscho Corporate Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION20.95%36 496
ASML HOLDING17.19%90 531
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD4.20%34 715
FORTIVE7.27%27 106
QORVO18.62%10 552
ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED8.87%6 181
