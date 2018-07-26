Lam Research : Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 24, 2018

FREMONT, Calif., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq:LRCX) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 24, 2018 (the 'June 2018 quarter').



Highlights for the June 2018 quarter were as follows:

Shipments of $3.03 billion and revenue of $3.13 billion.

U.S. GAAP gross margin of 47.3%, U.S. GAAP operating margin of 30.6%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $5.82.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.0%, non-GAAP operating margin of 31.8%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $5.31.

Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended June 24, 2018 and March 25, 2018

(in thousands, except per-share data, percentages, and basis points) U.S. GAAP June 2018 March 2018 Change Q/Q Shipments $ 3,028,390 $ 3,134,677 - 3% Revenue $ 3,125,928 $ 2,892,115 + 8% Gross margin as percentage of revenue 47.3 % 46.0 % + 130 bps Operating margin as percentage of revenue 30.6 % 28.6 % + 200 bps Diluted EPS $ 5.82 $ 4.33 + 34% Non-GAAP June 2018 March 2018 Change Q/Q Shipments $ 3,028,390 $ 3,134,677 - 3% Revenue $ 3,125,928 $ 2,892,115 + 8% Gross margin as percentage of revenue 48.0 % 46.8 % + 120 bps Operating margin as percentage of revenue 31.8 % 30.0 % + 180 bps Diluted EPS $ 5.31 $ 4.79 + 11%

U.S. GAAP Financial Results

For the June 2018 quarter, revenue was $3,126 million, gross margin was $1,479 million, or 47.3% of revenue, operating expenses were $524 million, operating margin was 30.6% of revenue, and net income was $1,021 million, or $5.82 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $2,892 million, gross margin of $1,331 million, or 46.0% of revenue, operating expenses of $503 million, operating margin of 28.6% of revenue, and net income of $779 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 25, 2018 (the 'March 2018 quarter'). Net income in the June 2018 quarter was positively impacted by a $116 million reversal of the provisional charge associated with the December 2017 U.S. tax reform.

Non-GAAP Financial Results

For the June 2018 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $1,502 million or 48.0% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $507 million, non-GAAP operating margin was 31.8% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income was $932 million, or $5.31 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $1,353 million or 46.8% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $486 million, non-GAAP operating margin of 30.0% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income of $852 million, or $4.79 per diluted share for the March 2018 quarter.

'Lam's June quarter results confirmed 2018 as the strongest fiscal year in our history, with over 11 billion dollars in revenues, approximately 18 dollars in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and 2.7 billion dollars of cash generated from operations,' said Martin Anstice, Lam Research's chief executive officer. 'Essentially unsurpassed in our industry, the multi-year growth at Lam has been enabled by the increased prominence of Etch and Deposition in the semiconductor device manufacturing process flow and the broadening of our product and services portfolio over many years. Our forward-looking optimism is reinforced by the fundamental opportunity of silicon technologies, enabling a new generation of cognitive computing applications and services, combined with the expectation of sustainable investment by our customers, who in turn are pursuing inspiring and enhanced value creation agendas.'

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash and investments balances decreased to $5.2 billion at the end of the June 2018 quarter compared to $6.7 billion at the end of the March 2018 quarter. This decrease was primarily the result of $1.3 billion of share repurchases, including net share settlement on employee stock-based compensation, combined with $817 million of debt reductions, partially offset by $718 million of cash generated in operating activities.

Deferred revenue at the end of the June 2018 quarter decreased to $994 million as compared to $1.1 billion at the end of the March 2018 quarter. Deferred profit at the end of the June 2018 quarter decreased to $720 million as compared to $749 million at the end of the March 2018 quarter. Lam's deferred revenue balance does not include shipments to customers in Japan, to whom title does not transfer until customer acceptance. Shipments to customers in Japan are classified as inventory at cost until the time of acceptance. The estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan was approximately $607 million as of June 24, 2018 and $526 million as of March 25, 2018.

Geographic Distribution

The geographic distribution of shipments and revenue during the June 2018 quarter is shown in the following table:

Region Shipments Revenue Korea 29% 35% China 25% 21% Japan 21% 18% Taiwan 11% 10% Europe 5% 6% United States 5% 5% Southeast Asia 4% 5%

Outlook

For the September 2018 quarter, Lam is providing the following guidance:

U.S. GAAP Reconciling

Items Non-GAAP Revenue $2.3 Billion +/- $150 Million - $2.3 Billion +/- $150 Million Gross margin 45.0% +/- 1% $22 Million 46.0% +/- 1% Operating margin 24.3% +/- 1% $38 Million 26.0% +/- 1% Net income per diluted share $2.98 +/- $0.20 $36 Million $3.20 +/- $0.20 Diluted share count 163 Million - 163 million

The information provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release, and does not incorporate the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, balance sheet valuation adjustments, financing arrangements, other investments, measurement period adjustments associated with U.S. tax reform, or other significant arrangements that may be completed after the date of this release. U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items provided include only those items that are known and can be estimated as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from this model and the variations may be material. Reconciling items included above are as follows:

Gross margin - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $22 million.

Operating margin - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $38 million.

Earnings per share - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $38 million; amortization of note discounts, $1 million; and associated tax benefit for non-GAAP items ($3) million; totaling $36 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results for both the June 2018 and March 2018 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, acquisition and integration costs associated with a business combination, amortization of note discounts, tax benefit of non-GAAP items, and income tax benefit on the conclusion of tax matters related to a prior business combination. Additionally, the June 2018 quarter non-GAAP results exclude estimated income tax benefit associated with U.S. tax reform and the March 2018 quarter non-GAAP results exclude realized loss on sale or impairment of investments associated with repatriation.

Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating margin, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company's website at http://investor.lamresearch.com.

Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 24,

2018 March 25,

2018 June 25,

2017 June 24,

2018 June 25,

2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (1) Revenue $ 3,125,928 $ 2,892,115 $ 2,344,907 $ 11,076,998 $ 8,013,620 Cost of goods sold 1,646,520 1,561,401 1,275,946 5,911,966 4,410,261 Gross margin 1,479,408 1,330,714 1,068,961 5,165,032 3,603,359 Gross margin as a percent of revenue 47.3 % 46.0 % 45.6 % 46.6 % 45.0 % Research and development 327,713 305,412 285,712 1,189,514 1,033,742 Selling, general and administrative 196,500 197,791 175,310 762,219 667,485 Total operating expenses 524,213 503,203 461,022 1,951,733 1,701,227 Operating income 955,195 827,511 607,939 3,213,299 1,902,132 Operating income as a percent of revenue 30.6 % 28.6 % 25.9 % 29.0 % 23.7 % Other income (expense), net 2,954 (55,810 ) (4,444 ) (61,510 ) (90,459 ) Income before income taxes 958,149 771,701 603,495 3,151,789 1,811,673 Income tax benefit (expense) 62,997 7,099 (77,071 ) (771,108 ) (113,910 ) Net income $ 1,021,146 $ 778,800 $ 526,424 $ 2,380,681 $ 1,697,763 Net income per share: Basic $ 6.35 $ 4.80 $ 3.25 $ 14.73 $ 10.47 Diluted $ 5.82 $ 4.33 $ 2.82 $ 13.17 $ 9.24 Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 160,916 162,378 162,213 161,643 162,222 Diluted 175,432 179,779 186,427 180,782 183,770 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 1.10 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 2.55 $ 1.65 (1) Derived from audited financial statements.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) June 24,

2018 March 25,

2018 June 25,

2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (1) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,512,257 $ 4,698,995 $ 2,377,534 Investments 437,338 1,785,976 3,663,628 Accounts receivable, net 2,176,936 2,082,632 1,673,398 Inventories 1,876,162 1,693,128 1,232,916 Other current assets 147,218 165,066 195,022 Total current assets 9,149,911 10,425,797 9,142,498 Property and equipment, net 902,547 826,500 685,595 Restricted cash and investments 256,301 256,587 256,205 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,802,740 1,825,891 1,796,668 Other assets 367,979 328,724 241,799 Total assets $ 12,479,478 $ 13,663,499 $ 12,122,765 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current portion of convertible debt and capital leases $ 610,030 $ 1,423,265 $ 908,439 Other current liabilities 2,540,278 2,525,155 2,041,676 Total current liabilities 3,150,308 3,948,420 2,950,115 Long-term debt and capital leases 1,806,562 1,781,731 1,784,974 Income taxes payable 851,936 818,700 120,178 Other long-term liabilities 90,629 230,620 280,186 Total liabilities 5,899,435 6,779,471 5,135,453 Temporary equity, convertible notes 78,192 80,973 169,861 Stockholders' equity (2) 6,501,851 6,803,055 6,817,451 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,479,478 $ 13,663,499 $ 12,122,765 (1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Common shares issued and outstanding were 156,892 as of June 24, 2018, 164,100 as of March 25, 2018 and 161,723 as of June 25, 2017.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 24,

2018 March 25,

2018 June 25,

2017 June 24,

2018 June 25,

2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (1) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,021,146 $ 778,800 $ 526,424 $ 2,380,681 $ 1,697,763 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 85,119 82,236 79,036 326,395 306,905 Deferred income taxes 212,260 19,060 35,069 3,046 104,936 Equity-based compensation expense 47,214 41,095 43,802 172,216 149,975 Impairment of investment - 42,456 - 42,456 - (Gain) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (73 ) - 36,252 Amortization of note discounts and issuance costs 959 4,342 6,114 14,428 25,282 Other, net 10,391 17,866 8,224 33,718 19,001 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (658,731 ) 64,524 30,676 (317,193 ) (310,832 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 718,358 1,050,379 729,272 2,655,747 2,029,282 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures and intangible assets (79,655 ) (49,057 ) (34,811 ) (273,469 ) (157,419 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - - (115,697 ) - Net sale (purchase) of available-for-sale securities 1,341,475 2,134,886 93,858 3,152,886 (1,883,886 ) Transfers of restricted cash and investments 286 (603 ) (48 ) (96 ) (5,784 ) Other, net (826 ) 638 103 (15,184 ) (11,524 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 1,261,280 2,085,864 59,102 2,748,440 (2,058,613 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on long-term debt and capital lease obligations and payments for debt issuance costs (178,279 ) (228,166 ) (2,445 ) (755,694 ) (1,688,313 ) Net (repayment) proceeds from commercial paper (638,367 ) 199,024 - 359,604 - Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility - - - 750,000 - Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facility - - - (750,000 ) - Excess tax benefit on equity-based compensation plans - - 38,635 - 38,635 Treasury stock purchases (1,306,309 ) (80,105 ) (525,778 ) (2,653,249 ) (811,672 ) Dividends paid (82,005 ) (79,739 ) (73,709 ) (307,609 ) (243,495 ) Re-issuance of treasury stock related to employee stock purchase plan 41,567 - 23,120 75,624 59,663 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,626 2,517 369 9,258 12,913 Other, net (2 ) 7 (1 ) 9 (125 ) Net cash used for financing activities (2,160,769 ) (186,462 ) (539,809 ) (3,272,057 ) (2,632,394 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,607 ) 4,041 399 2,593 (63 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (186,738 ) 2,953,822 248,964 2,134,723 (2,661,788 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,698,995 1,745,173 2,128,570 2,377,534 5,039,322 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,512,257 $ 4,698,995 $ 2,377,534 $ 4,512,257 $ 2,377,534 (1) Derived from audited financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Summary

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 24,

2018 March 25,

2018 Revenue $ 3,125,928 $ 2,892,115 Gross margin $ 1,501,750 $ 1,353,056 Gross margin as percentage of revenue 48.0 % 46.8 % Operating expenses $ 507,416 $ 486,022 Operating income $ 994,334 $ 867,034 Operating margin as a percentage of revenue 31.8 % 30.0 % Net income $ 931,956 $ 851,795 Net income per diluted share $ 5.31 $ 4.79 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 175,432 177,786

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and U.S. GAAP number of dilutive shares to Non-GAAP number of dilutive shares

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 24,

2018 March 25,

2018 U.S. GAAP net income $ 1,021,146 $ 778,800 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold 22,342 22,342 Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations -selling, general and administrative 16,069 17,074 Business combination acquisition and integration related costs - selling, general and administrative 728 107 Amortization of note discounts - other expense, net 1,851 2,860 Realized loss on sale or impairment of investments - other expense, net - 46,641 Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (4,686 ) (11,518 ) Income tax benefit on conclusion of certain tax matters (9,656 ) (4,511 ) Income tax benefit associated with U.S. tax reform (115,838 ) - Non-GAAP net income $ 931,956 $ 851,795 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 5.31 $ 4.79 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 5.82 $ 4.33 U.S. GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation 175,432 179,779 Effect of convertible note hedge - (1,993 ) Non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation 175,432 177,786

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and U.S. GAAP number of dilutive shares to Non-GAAP number of dilutive shares

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Twelve Months Ended June 24,

2018 June 25,

2017 U.S. GAAP net income $ 2,380,681 $ 1,697,763 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold 88,640 85,000 Product rationalization - cost of goods sold - 6,127 Product rationalization - research and development - 1,650 Cost associated with campus consolidation - research and development - 3,556 Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - selling, general and administrative 66,630 64,332 Costs associated with business process reengineering - selling, general and administrative 2,078 7,487 Business combination acquisition and integration related costs - selling, general and administrative 2,864 9,972 Litigation settlement - selling, general and administrative - 4,000 Amortization of note discounts - other expense, net 12,225 22,869 Realized loss on sale or impairment of investments - other expense, net 46,641 - Costs related to early termination of KLA-Tencor acquisition funding - other expense, net - 34,518 KLA-Tencor pre-acquisition funding interest expense, net - other expense, net - 20,391 Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (26,722 ) (47,941 ) Income tax benefit on conclusion of certain tax matters (14,720 ) (109,191 ) Income tax expense associated with U.S. tax reform 641,051 - Non-GAAP net income $ 3,199,368 $ 1,800,533 U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share $ 13.17 $ 9.24 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 17.87 $ 9.98 U.S. GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation 180,782 183,770 Effect of convertible note hedge (1,711 ) (3,302 ) Non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation 179,071 180,468

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income to Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 24,

2018 March 25,

2018 U.S. GAAP gross margin $ 1,479,408 $ 1,330,714 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations 22,342 22,342 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 1,501,750 $ 1,353,056 U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 47.3 % 46.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 48.0 % 46.8 % U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 524,213 $ 503,203 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations (16,069 ) (17,074 ) Costs associated with business process reengineering - - Business combination acquisition and integration related costs (728 ) (107 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 507,416 $ 486,022 Non-GAAP operating income $ 994,334 $ 867,034 GAAP operating margin as percent of revenue 30.6 % 28.6 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of revenue 31.8 % 30.0 %

