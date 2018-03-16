Lamb Weston : Creates Seashore Flavored Potato Puff For Growing Frozen Potato Category

Successful Seashore™ French fry flavor now available in a great tasting Puff

Lamb Weston is introducing a new product into the growing potato puff category April 2. Seashore™ fries have been growing in popularity in the fry category, so the Lamb Weston innovation team set out to develop the same distinct flavor for the new Seashore Puff™. Crispy and delicious, they’re seasoned throughout with sea salt, black pepper and garlic, for consistent flavor bite-to-bite.

Potato puffs are growing nearly two times faster than the overall frozen potato category (NPD Group SupplyTrack® 12 Month Data Ending November 2017). They are a versatile menu item and the Seashore flavor is a new base for creating exciting new topped and loaded dishes.

“It’s no secret adults love potato puffs and we are committed to giving consumers and restaurant operators what they love,” said Mike Smith, SVP Growth & Strategy at Lamb Weston. “Offering a Seashore Puff is a natural fit and good for an operator’s bottom line in this growing category.”

Additional Seashore Puff product details and new topped and loaded recipes can be found on the Lamb Weston website.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 60 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

