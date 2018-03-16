Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lamb Weston Holdings Inc    LW

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC (LW)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/16 09:00:00 pm
55.645 USD   +0.04%
09:56pLAMB WESTON : Creates Seashore Flavored Potato Puff For Growing Froz..
BU
09:16pLAMB WESTON : Announces Details of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Earning..
BU
01/23LAMB WESTON : All in
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Lamb Weston : Creates Seashore Flavored Potato Puff For Growing Frozen Potato Category

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 09:56pm CET

Successful Seashore™ French fry flavor now available in a great tasting Puff

Lamb Weston is introducing a new product into the growing potato puff category April 2. Seashore™ fries have been growing in popularity in the fry category, so the Lamb Weston innovation team set out to develop the same distinct flavor for the new Seashore Puff™. Crispy and delicious, they’re seasoned throughout with sea salt, black pepper and garlic, for consistent flavor bite-to-bite.

Potato puffs are growing nearly two times faster than the overall frozen potato category (NPD Group SupplyTrack® 12 Month Data Ending November 2017). They are a versatile menu item and the Seashore flavor is a new base for creating exciting new topped and loaded dishes.

“It’s no secret adults love potato puffs and we are committed to giving consumers and restaurant operators what they love,” said Mike Smith, SVP Growth & Strategy at Lamb Weston. “Offering a Seashore Puff is a natural fit and good for an operator’s bottom line in this growing category.”

Additional Seashore Puff product details and new topped and loaded recipes can be found on the Lamb Weston website.

About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 60 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC
09:56pLAMB WESTON : Creates Seashore Flavored Potato Puff For Growing Frozen Potato Ca..
BU
09:16pLAMB WESTON : Announces Details of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release an..
BU
02/16LAMB WESTON : DEQ Seeks Comment on Proposed Air Quality Permit to Construct for ..
AQ
01/23LAMB WESTON : All in
AQ
01/17LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Lamb Weston’s Sal..
AC
01/09LAMB WESTON : gets 15-year tax break
AQ
01/04LAMB WESTON : beats 2Q profit forecasts
AQ
01/04LAMB WESTON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
01/04LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE : LW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Fi..
AQ
01/04LAMB WESTON (NYSE : LW) reported earnings of $0.54 per share beating Walls Stree..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/08BY THE NUMBERS : Profitable Stocks With Reasonable Valuations And Rising Earning.. 
02/24This ConAgra Foods Spin-Off Might Fit Your Long Term Potato-Folio To A Tee 
02/01Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio - January 2018 Update 
01/08Lamb Weston Is Getting Expensive - But Remains Worth The Price 
01/04Lamb Weston Holdings' (LW) CEO Tom Werner on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 339 M
EBIT 2018 592 M
Net income 2018 366 M
Debt 2018 2 225 M
Yield 2018 1,22%
P/E ratio 2018 22,34
P/E ratio 2019 18,80
EV / Sales 2018 3,12x
EV / Sales 2019 2,98x
Capitalization 8 200 M
Chart LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | LW | US5132721045 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 63,5 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Werner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William G. Jurgensen Non-Executive Chairman
Robert M. McNutt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles A. Blixt Independent Director
Maria Renna Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-1.47%8 257
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC-4.82%2 951
KWS SAAT SE-6.14%2 552
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.9.06%1 592
BAYWA AG-9.11%1 292
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC-6.09%1 152
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.