Lamb Weston : Creates Seashore Flavored Potato Puff For Growing Frozen Potato Category

Lamb Weston is introducing a new product into the growing potato puff
category April 2. Seashore™ fries have been growing in popularity in the
fry category, so the Lamb Weston innovation team set out to develop the
same distinct flavor for the new Seashore Puff™. Crispy and delicious,
they’re seasoned throughout with sea salt, black pepper and garlic, for
consistent flavor bite-to-bite.
Potato puffs are growing nearly two times faster than the overall frozen
potato category (NPD Group SupplyTrack® 12 Month Data Ending November
2017). They are a versatile menu item and the Seashore flavor is a new
base for creating exciting new topped and loaded dishes.
“It’s no secret adults love potato puffs and we are committed to giving
consumers and restaurant operators what they love,” said Mike Smith, SVP
Growth & Strategy at Lamb Weston. “Offering a Seashore Puff is a natural
fit and good for an operator’s bottom line in this growing category.”
Additional Seashore Puff product details and new topped and loaded
recipes can be found on the Lamb Weston website.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of
frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to
restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 60 years, Lamb
Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive
products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and
make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where
Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb
Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look
at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005856/en/