News Summary

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc : Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

07/25/2018 | 02:18pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on July 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/90526.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 398 M
EBIT 2018 594 M
Net income 2018 409 M
Debt 2018 2 235 M
Yield 2018 0,92%
P/E ratio 2018 25,00
P/E ratio 2019 23,62
EV / Sales 2018 3,63x
EV / Sales 2019 3,40x
Capitalization 10 093 M
Chart LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 66,5 $
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Werner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William G. Jurgensen Non-Executive Chairman
Robert M. McNutt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles A. Blixt Independent Director
Maria Renna Sharpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC21.06%10 093
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC15.53%3 642
KWS SAAT SE0.30%2 561
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.11.73%1 668
BAYWA AG-9.11%1 175
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS44.95%1 031
