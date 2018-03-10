Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability

Log in
LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP (LMRK)
03/10/2018 | 01:12am CET

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ:LMRK) today announced that it has completed the 2017 tax packages for unitholders of the Common Units (NASDAQ:LMRK), Series A Preferred Units (NASDAQ:LMRKP) and Series B Preferred Units (NASDAQ:LMRKO), including the Schedule K-1.  The tax packages are currently available online and may be accessed at www.taxpackagesupport.com/landmark or on Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ website at www.landmarkmlp.com under “Investors/K-1 Tax Information”.  The Partnership will begin mailing the 2017 tax packages to all unitholders on March 13, 2018.  For additional information or assistance, unitholders may contact Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 275-9872 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT; Monday – Friday).

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
The Partnership owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that the Partnership leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

CONTACT:

Marcelo Choi
Vice President, Investor Relations
(213) 788-4528
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 73,6 M
EBIT 2018 50,2 M
Net income 2018 24,6 M
Debt 2018 709 M
Yield 2018 9,20%
P/E ratio 2018 24,26
P/E ratio 2019 16,34
EV / Sales 2018 14,8x
EV / Sales 2019 14,0x
Capitalization 378 M
Chart LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PA
Duration : Period :
Landmark Infrastructure Pa Technical Analysis Chart | LMRK | US51508J1088 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,4 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur P. Brazy Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Paul Carbone Chairman
George P. Doyle CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Daniel R. Parsons Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
James Farrell Brown Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP-9.12%378
CBRE GROUP INC8.47%15 948
ZILLOW GROUP INC31.69%10 196
JONES LANG LASALLE INC13.36%7 659
SHENZHEN WORLDUNION PROPRTS CNSLTNCY INC--.--%3 339
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG2.05%2 840
