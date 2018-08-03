Log in
LANDS' END, INC.
Lands' End : Hosts Backpack Day Just Before Kids Head Back to Class, Offering 50 Percent Off Backpacks and Free Shipping

08/03/2018 | 05:21pm CEST

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To help parents and kids get ready for the important first day of school, Lands' End is hosting 'Backpack Day' on August 7, 2018 featuring extraordinary offers, advice and the chance to win back-to-school prizes. More than half (55 percent) of parents surveyed recently by Lands' End stated kids will head back to class the last two weeks of August, making Backpack Day the perfect time to discover and purchase the most important back to school necessity.

'We know backpacks have become the most important back to school essential because kids are transporting more than just school supplies. Today's students are also toting along personal items, tech gear and everything they need for after-school activities,' said Gill Hong, EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer and Head of International, Lands' End. 'That's why at Lands' End, we strive every year to build better backpacks to evolve and meet the growing needs of kids and parents while also offering a dedicated day like Backpack Day to discover the best backpacks at the greatest value.'

More about Backpack Day:

  • 50 Percent Off - Lands' End is announcing an EXTRAORDINARY offer in honor of Backpack Day, August 7, 2018. All backpacks (and coordinating lunch boxes) will be 50 percent off with free shipping. Use promo code: BACKPACK and pin: 2018 to receive this amazing offer.
  • #BackpackDay Twitter Event - August 7, 2018 (6 pm - 8 pm EST) -Lands' End is also hosting a two-hour #BackpackDay Twitter Event, complete with advice from Lands' End as well as chances to win $100 gift cards and backpacks.
  • Online Tips - Visit landsend.com/backtoschool to discover the best in backpacks, with shopping tools and categories to find the perfect fitting packs.
  • Pick A Pack - There's truly a backpack for everyone in the family. Lands' End offers an assortment of packs to pick from this season including: ClassMate®, TechPack, StudyHaul and Packable Cinch Sack collections.
  • Backpack Personality - Personalizing a backpack is a popular trend. Between icons, initials and monograms, Lands' End has hundreds of options for kids to create a personalized pack. From emojis based on the popular smartphone characters to glow-in-the-dark options with a dinosaur skeleton, crossbones and star, kids can add personality to backpacks for only $6 for an initial, name or icon.

About Lands' End, Inc.
Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at http://www.landsend.com/ and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lands-end-hosts-backpack-day-just-before-kids-head-back-to-class-offering-50-percent-off-backpacks-and-free-shipping-300691788.html

SOURCE Lands' End, Inc.

Jenni Coats, Lands' End, Inc., 608-935-6089, [email protected]; URLs: landsend.com/newsroom

Lands’ End Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 15:20:02 UTC
