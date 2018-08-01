LandStar, Inc.'s Data443 to Acquire Assets of ARALOC(TM)

Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2018) - LandStar, Inc. (OTC Pink: LDSR) ("LandStar" or the "Company"), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. ("Data443"), a leading data security and privacy company, announced today that the Company has completed the letter of intent to acquire all technology, sales assets, and customers of Modevity's enterprise cloud-based data storage, protection, and workflow automation platform, ARALOC™.

The combined operations of the ARALOC™ platform provided (unaudited) EBIT contribution of approximately $500K USD in 2017. High EBIT percentage contributions are enabled by smart technology architecture and cloud computing that scale profitably — enabling a very low COGS.



The ARALOC platform is a security digital content rights and distribution platform — hosted in the cloud — enabled by custom Apple IOS, Android, Microsoft Windows and Mac applications — branded as ARALOC or custom branded for the customer. The core architecture enables several key product verticals:



ARALOC successfully competes in the growing Board Portal Software marketplace at Diligent, NASDAQ Boardvantage, BoardPaq and others. ARALOC has been included in numerous technology analyst recommendations since inception and is recognized as one of the industry's first products to deliver on a SaaS-based approach with full encryption and digital rights management for all digital content. Numerous global, multi-billion-dollar companies have regularly depended on ARALOC and its capabilities for over a decade.