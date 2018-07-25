Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lanxess    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS (LXS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LANXESS : gives customers a competitive edge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 09:19am CEST

2018-07-25

Leather trend articles and forecast autumn/winter 2019/2020

LANXESS gives customers a competitive edge

Cologne - Specialty chemicals company LANXESS, one of the world's leading manufacturers of leather chemicals, is giving its customers a real competitive advantage by forecasting future colors and trends. In a specially made collection LANXESS is revealing leather patterns with the novelties for the autumn/winter 2019/2020. The leather patterns reflect the future leather fashion in terms of appearance, surface touch and overall look. The sample collection also contains recipes and practical processing suggestions so that the tanners are well-equipped to reproduce the new trends.

The leather experts from LANXESS have unveiled four fashion themes for autumn/winter 2019/2020:

Circoli urbani
The colors of this autumn are urban colors, shades like cement, or tones like the seductive color of a cappuccino on a cold morning. This season also brings us tones of nature. The colors of this whole autumn-winter season work by themselves, but they also allow to play with them by combining each one in endless combinations.

Cioccolato e mogano
Chocolate is a typical color of autumn. Warm and seductive chocolate tones combine perfectly with orange tones that are reminiscent of seasonal Halloween pumpkins. They also combine beautifully with cold tones typical of this season as the white of a rainy day. Colors foreign to this season of the year such as the green of a grasshopper, interweaves harmoniously.

Cemento e olive
The sober touch remains in the middle of this winter. Colors like wet pavement, candy and perhaps a seductive rhododendron accentuate it even more. A sophisticated touch is added by the provincial blue which together with a green color maybe similar to that of the olive provide the distinguished accent for the combinations with basic and soft tones.

Colori senza tempo
A positive and bright palette of colors will accompany us this deep winter season. They are everyday colors that are seen in the shop windows, dominate electronic grays, mauves, cognac and raw and bluish colors. All colors that are characteristic of the winter seasons, this season take an expression that will not go unnoticed.

Further information on the LANXESS's products for the leather industry can be found at http://lanxessleather.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 9.7 billion in 2017 and about 19,200 employees in 25 countries. The company is currently represented at 74 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. Through ARLANXEO, the joint venture with Saudi Aramco, LANXESS is also a leading supplier of synthetic rubber. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.

Disclaimer

Lanxess AG published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 07:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANXESS
09:19aLANXESS : gives customers a competitive edge
PU
07/20LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
EQ
07/20LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quar..
EQ
07/20LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
EQ
07/17LANXESS : strengthens research and development for aqueous polyurethane dispersi..
AQ
07/13LANXESS : strengthens research and development for aqueous polyurethane dispersi..
AQ
07/12Lanxess water treatment unit attracts interest - sources
RE
07/12LANXESS : strengthens research and development for aqueous polyurethane dispersi..
PU
07/02LANXESS : presents new solutions for the rubber processing industry; Pre-dispers..
AQ
06/29LANXESS : presents new solutions for the rubber processing industry
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/04Lanxess Ag 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/16Lanxess Ag ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/13ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big .. 
02/06LANXESS (LNXSY) Presents At 13th HSBC SRI Conference - Slideshow 
01/18Lanxess Getting More, But Not All, Of Its Due 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 976 M
EBIT 2018 598 M
Net income 2018 340 M
Debt 2018 2 283 M
Yield 2018 1,37%
P/E ratio 2018 17,67
P/E ratio 2019 15,86
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 6 172 M
Chart LANXESS
Duration : Period :
Lanxess Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 73,3 €
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANXESS4.54%7 214
DOWDUPONT-6.04%152 754
BASF-8.21%88 493
ROYAL DSM12.59%18 786
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT0.46%17 040
EVONIK INDUSTRIES0.51%16 899
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.