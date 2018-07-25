2018-07-25
Leather trend articles and forecast autumn/winter 2019/2020
LANXESS gives customers a competitive edge
Cologne - Specialty chemicals company LANXESS, one of the world's leading manufacturers of leather chemicals, is giving its customers a real competitive advantage by forecasting future colors and trends. In a specially made collection LANXESS is revealing leather patterns with the novelties for the autumn/winter 2019/2020. The leather patterns reflect the future leather fashion in terms of appearance, surface touch and overall look. The sample collection also contains recipes and practical processing suggestions so that the tanners are well-equipped to reproduce the new trends.
The leather experts from LANXESS have unveiled four fashion themes for autumn/winter 2019/2020:
Circoli urbani
The colors of this autumn are urban colors, shades like cement, or tones like the seductive color of a cappuccino on a cold morning. This season also brings us tones of nature. The colors of this whole autumn-winter season work by themselves, but they also allow to play with them by combining each one in endless combinations.
Cioccolato e mogano
Chocolate is a typical color of autumn. Warm and seductive chocolate tones combine perfectly with orange tones that are reminiscent of seasonal Halloween pumpkins. They also combine beautifully with cold tones typical of this season as the white of a rainy day. Colors foreign to this season of the year such as the green of a grasshopper, interweaves harmoniously.
Cemento e olive
The sober touch remains in the middle of this winter. Colors like wet pavement, candy and perhaps a seductive rhododendron accentuate it even more. A sophisticated touch is added by the provincial blue which together with a green color maybe similar to that of the olive provide the distinguished accent for the combinations with basic and soft tones.
Colori senza tempo
A positive and bright palette of colors will accompany us this deep winter season. They are everyday colors that are seen in the shop windows, dominate electronic grays, mauves, cognac and raw and bluish colors. All colors that are characteristic of the winter seasons, this season take an expression that will not go unnoticed.
Further information on the LANXESS's products for the leather industry can be found at http://lanxessleather.com.
