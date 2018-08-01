Laredo Petroleum Announces 2018 Second-Quarter Financial and Operating Results

TULSA, OK, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) ("Laredo" or "the Company") today announced its 2018 second-quarter results, reporting net income attributable to common stockholders of $33.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the second quarter of 2018 was $58.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the second quarter of 2018 was $152.5 million. Please see supplemental financial information at the end of this news release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.



2018 Second-Quarter Highlights

Produced a Company record 67,206 barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") per day, an increase of 15% from second-quarter 2017





Increased anticipated production growth for full-year 2018 to greater than 15%





Increased Adjusted EBITDA to $152.5 million, up 33% from the second quarter of 2017





Repurchased 3,150,651 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $9.12 per share for $28.7 million under the Company's share repurchase program

"The Company continued its impressive operational performance in the second quarter, with improving efficiencies enabling the Company to complete more wells than projected and exceed production guidance," stated Randy A. Foutch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We now expect to complete 12% more wells than was anticipated in our original 2018 budget as a result of reduced cycle times and we forecast our well costs will decrease in the second half of the year as we implement the utilization of in-basin sand. Our low unit operating costs, the positive results of our co-development activities and continued focus on cost control are expected to drive further capital-efficient growth and value enhancement as we accelerate our development by adding a fourth rig this month."

E&P Update

In the second quarter of 2018, Laredo completed 20 gross (19.9 net) horizontal wells with an average completed lateral length of approximately 10,700 feet, surpassing Company expectations of 17 gross completions. Laredo produced a Company record 67,206 BOE per day in second-quarter 2018, an increase of 15% from the second quarter of 2017 and higher than Company guidance of 64,000 BOE per day.

Operational efficiency gains experienced in the first quarter of 2018 continued through second-quarter 2018, facilitating higher than anticipated completion counts in both quarters. Completions efficiency has increased by approximately 34% compared to 2017, reflecting the benefits of contracting a second dedicated completion crew and the Company's focus on best practices in drilling and completions operations.

At the end of the second quarter of 2018, the Company signed a one-year contract that is expected to enable the full implementation of in-basin sand in future completions. Laredo anticipates savings of approximately $400,000 per well in second-half 2018 completions from the use of in-basin sand, thus achieving a substantial portion of the savings anticipated in the Company's initial budget.

Unit lease operating expenses ("LOE") decreased in the second quarter of 2018 to $3.70 per BOE, down from $3.85 per BOE in the previous quarter. This is the eighth consecutive quarter in which Laredo's unit LOE has been less than $4.00 per BOE. The Company expects sequential decreases in unit LOE for the remaining two quarters of 2018.

Previously, the Company announced a fire caused by a lightning strike on June 30, 2018, at a tank battery in Glasscock County, Texas. Production was restored in accordance with previously announced expectations, with minimal production loss, and has now exceeded pre-fire levels. The cost to replace the damaged equipment is expected to be less than $2 million.

Laredo expects to complete 16 gross horizontal wells (16 net) in the third quarter of 2018 with an average lateral length of approximately 11,400 feet. Third-quarter 2018 production is expected to be positively impacted by the 14 wells completed at the end of the second quarter. Eight of the completions during the third quarter of 2018 are expected to be at the end of the quarter and thus have limited impact on production for the third quarter.

The Company has signed a contract for a fourth horizontal rig and expects to begin drilling with the rig in mid-August. Laredo anticipates maintaining four horizontal rigs and two completion crews for the remainder of 2018.

Results from previous co-development packages in the Upper and Middle Wolfcamp formations continue to be very positive. Both the five-well Sugg-A 157/158 and the nine-well Lane Trust packages continue to perform above the Company's Upper/Middle Wolfcamp type curve. In the second quarter of 2018, the Company completed an 11-well co-development package and has two more co-development packages, each with at least eight wells, scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2018. These packages are expected to drive capital-efficient production growth in 2019 as they reach peak production.

Crude Marketing

In the second quarter of 2018, Laredo contracted firm transportation to the Gulf Coast on the Gray Oak crude oil pipeline, which is expected to begin transporting crude oil in the fourth quarter of 2019. The agreement allows the Company to transport 25,000 gross barrels of oil per day ("BOPD") in the first year of operation and 35,000 gross BOPD in the remaining six years of the contract. Laredo currently transports 10,000 gross BOPD to the Gulf Coast on the Bridgetex crude oil pipeline and, when combined with the Gray Oak volumes, a substantial portion of the Company's gross production will be priced in the Gulf Coast when the Gray Oak pipeline begins service.

Laredo's contract with the Medallion intra-basin pipeline provides flow assurance to multiple long-haul pipelines that connect to the Cushing, Houston or Corpus Christi markets. The Company currently has contracts with Medallion that ensure firm transportation for substantially all of Laredo's current and expected future volumes through May 2027.

Approximately 85% of the Company's gross operated volumes are gathered directly on pipe by Laredo Midstream Services, LLC ("LMS")-owned crude oil gathering system or on Medallion-owned gathering, substantially eliminating the need for trucking the Company's crude production. The small portion of crude that is trucked is delivered into either Laredo or Medallion-owned truck stations, shortening the average trip from tank battery to delivery to approximately 20 miles.

Water Infrastructure

Through LMS, the Company has built approximately 110 miles of water gathering and distribution pipelines, recycling facilities capable of processing 54,000 barrels of water per day and water storage capacity of 22.5 million barrels of water. In the second quarter of 2018, Laredo gathered 81% of produced water by pipe and recycled 35% of produced water. In total, LMS' water assets produced savings net to the Company of approximately $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

2018 Capital Program

During the second quarter of 2018, Laredo invested approximately $169 million in drilling and completions activities. Other budgeted expenditures incurred during the quarter included approximately $2 million in bolt-on land acquisitions, lease extensions and data, approximately $8 million in infrastructure, including LMS investments, and approximately $7 million in other capitalized costs. Additionally, the Company completed property acquisitions for approximately $16 million that were not previously budgeted.

Through the first half of 2018, the Company has completed 40 gross (39.9 net) horizontal wells with an average lateral length of approximately 10,200 feet, or more than 60% of the total lateral feet originally expected to be completed during 2018. Operational efficiencies have shortened cycle times and Laredo now expects to complete approximately 70 net horizontal wells with an average lateral length of approximately 10,400 feet during 2018, an increase from original expectations of 60 - 65 net wells.

Commensurate with the increase in operational efficiencies and expected completions, the Company is increasing the drilling and completion portion of its capital budget to $545 million, an increase of $45 million from the previously announced level. Other capital expenditures are expected to remain unchanged at $85 million, bringing total annual budgeted capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions, to $630 million.

Liquidity

At June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $37 million and undrawn capacity under the senior secured credit facility of $1.09 billion, resulting in total liquidity of approximately $1.13 billion.

At July 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $34 million and available capacity under the senior secured credit facility of $1.065 billion, resulting in total available liquidity of approximately $1.1 billion.

Commodity Derivatives

Laredo maintains a disciplined hedging program to reduce the variability in its anticipated cash flow due to fluctuations in commodity prices. The Company utilizes a combination of puts, swaps and collars, entering into contracts solely with banks that are part of its senior secured credit facility. Laredo currently has hedges in place for approximately 90% of anticipated oil production in the second half of 2018 and has oil hedges through 2021. Laredo has also entered into NGL and natural gas hedges through 2018 and basis hedges through 2020. Details of the Company's hedge positions are included in the current Corporate Presentation available on the Company's website at www.laredopetro.com.

Guidance

The Company is increasing its anticipated full-year 2018 total production growth guidance to greater than 15% and reiterating previously issued oil production growth guidance of greater than 10% as compared to 2017. The table below reflects the Company's guidance for the third quarter of 2018.

3Q-2018E Total production (MBOE/d)

71.0 Oil production (MBO/d) 29.1 Price Realizations (pre-hedge): Crude oil (% of WTI) 86% Natural gas liquids (% of WTI) 33% Natural gas (% of Henry Hub) 47% Operating Costs & Expenses: Lease operating expenses ($/BOE) $3.65 Midstream expenses ($/BOE) $0.15 Transportation and marketing expenses ($/BOE) $0.80 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of oil, NGL and natural gas revenue) 6.25% General and administrative expenses: Cash ($/BOE) $2.60 Non-cash stock-based compensation ($/BOE) $1.55 Depletion, depreciation and amortization ($/BOE) $8.30

Conference Call Details

About Laredo

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo’s business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties and midstream and marketing services, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Additional information about Laredo may be found on its website at www.laredopetro.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any oral statements made regarding the subject of this release, including in the conference call referenced herein, contain forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities that Laredo assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends, projects, estimates or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events.

General risks relating to Laredo include, but are not limited to, the decline in prices of oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas and the related impact to financial statements as a result of asset impairments and revisions to reserve estimates, the increase in service and supply costs, tariffs on steel, pipeline transportation constraints in the Permian Basin, hedging activities, possible impacts of pending or potential litigation, the suspension or discontinuance of share repurchases at any time and other factors, including those and other risks described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and those set forth from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including, but not limited to, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, to be filed with the SEC. These documents are available through Laredo's website at www.laredopetro.com under the tab "Investor Relations" or through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System at www.sec.gov . Any of these factors could cause Laredo's actual results and plans to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, Laredo can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. Laredo does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

The SEC generally permits oil and natural gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are reserve estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions and certain probable and possible reserves that meet the SEC’s definitions for such terms. In this press release and the conference call, the Company may use the terms “resource potential” and “estimated ultimate recovery,” or "EURs," each of which the SEC guidelines restrict from being included in filings with the SEC without strict compliance with SEC definitions. These terms refer to the Company’s internal estimates of unbooked hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially added to proved reserves, largely from a specified resource play. A resource play is a term used by the Company to describe an accumulation of hydrocarbons known to exist over a large areal expanse and/or thick vertical section potentially supporting numerous drilling locations, which, when compared to a conventional play, typically has a lower geological and/or commercial development risk. EURs are based on the Company’s previous operating experience in a given area and publicly available information relating to the operations of producers who are conducting operations in these areas. Unbooked resource potential or EURs do not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or SEC rules and do not include any proved reserves. Actual quantities of reserves that may be ultimately recovered from the Company’s interests may differ substantially from those presented herein. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of the Company’s ongoing drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, decreases in oil and natural gas prices, drilling costs and production costs, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, negative revisions to reserve estimates and other factors as well as actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates. Estimates of unproved reserves may change significantly as development of the Company’s core assets provides additional data. In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price declines or drilling cost increases.





Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Condensed consolidated statements of operations Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Oil, NGL and natural gas sales $ 208,561 $ 141,837 $ 405,995 $ 280,573 Midstream service revenues 1,976 2,703 4,335 5,702 Sales of purchased oil 140,509 42,461 200,412 89,732 Total revenues 351,046 187,001 610,742 376,007 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 22,642 20,104 44,593 37,096 Production and ad valorem taxes 12,405 8,472 24,217 17,253 Transportation and marketing expenses 1,534 — 1,534 — Midstream service expenses 403 896 1,096 1,812 Costs of purchased oil 140,578 44,020 201,242 94,276 General and administrative 26,834 22,008 51,559 47,605 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 50,762 38,003 96,315 72,115 Other operating expenses 1,121 1,437 2,227 2,463 Total costs and expenses 256,279 134,940 422,783 272,620 Operating income 94,767 52,061 187,959 103,387 Non-operating income (expense): Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (45,976 ) 28,897 (36,966 ) 65,568 Income from equity method investee(1) — 2,471 — 5,539 Interest expense (14,424 ) (23,173 ) (27,942 ) (45,893 ) Other, net (915 ) 854 (3,079 ) 785 Non-operating income (expense), net (61,315 ) 9,049 (67,987 ) 25,999 Income before income taxes 33,452 61,110 119,972 129,386 Income tax: Deferred — — — — Total income tax — — — — Net income $ 33,452 $ 61,110 $ 119,972 $ 129,386 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.51 $ 0.53 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 230,933 239,231 234,561 238,870 Diluted 231,706 244,417 235,501 244,385

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) On October 30, 2017, LMS, together with Medallion Midstream Holdings, LLC, which is owned and controlled by an affiliate of the third-party interest holder, The Energy & Minerals Group, completed the sale of 100% of the ownership interests in Medallion Gathering & Processing, LLC, a Texas limited liability company formed on October 12, 2012, which, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries (collectively, "Medallion"), to an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP"), for cash consideration of $1.825 billion (the "Medallion Sale"). LMS' net cash proceeds for its 49% ownership interest in Medallion in 2017 were $829.6 million, before post-closing adjustments and taxes, but after deduction of its proportionate share of fees and other expenses associated with the Medallion Sale. On February 1, 2018, closing adjustments were finalized and LMS received additional net cash of $1.7 million for total net cash proceeds before taxes of $831.3 million. The Medallion Sale closed pursuant to the membership interest purchase and sale agreement, which provides for potential post-closing additional cash consideration that is structured based on GIP's realized profit at exit. There can be no assurance as to when and whether the additional consideration will be paid.





Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 33,452 $ 61,110 $ 119,972 $ 129,386 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and amortization 50,762 38,003 96,315 72,115 Non-cash stock-based compensation, net 10,676 8,687 20,015 17,911 Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 45,976 (28,897 ) 36,966 (65,568 ) Settlements received (paid) for matured derivatives, net 181 13,705 (2,055 ) 21,156 Settlements received for early terminations of derivatives, net — 4,234 — 4,234 Premiums paid for derivatives (5,451 ) (9,987 ) (9,475 ) (12,094 ) Other, net(1) 3,636 (1,158 ) 8,944 (1,920 ) Cash flows from operations before changes in assets and liabilities 139,232 85,697 270,682 165,220 (Increase) decrease in current assets and liabilities, net (24,867 ) 7,512 (9,372 ) (8,183 ) Decrease (increase) in other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net 1,765 (92 ) 1,291 (136 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 116,130 93,117 262,601 156,901 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties (16,340 ) — (16,340 ) — Capital expenditures: Oil and natural gas properties (146,509 ) (121,677 ) (341,534 ) (232,219 ) Midstream service assets (1,843 ) (4,386 ) (5,205 ) (6,117 ) Other fixed assets (1,002 ) (1,480 ) (4,965 ) (2,683 ) Proceeds from disposition of equity method investee, net of selling costs(1) — — 1,655 — Proceeds from dispositions of capital assets, net of selling costs 11,296 3,926 12,317 63,441 Net cash used in investing activities (154,398 ) (123,617 ) (354,072 ) (177,578 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on Senior Secured Credit Facility 55,000 40,000 110,000 90,000 Payments on Senior Secured Credit Facility — — — (55,000 ) Share repurchases (33,504 ) — (87,218 ) — Other, net (2,513 ) (4,828 ) (6,866 ) (11,971 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 18,983 35,172 15,916 23,029 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (19,285 ) 4,672 (75,555 ) 2,352 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 55,889 30,352 112,159 32,672 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 36,604 $ 35,024 $ 36,604 $ 35,024

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) See footnote 1 to the condensed consolidated statements of operations.





Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Selected operating data Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales volumes: Oil (MBbl) 2,514 2,482 4,953 4,602 NGL (MBbl) 1,778 1,433 3,341 2,696 Natural gas (MMcf) 10,947 8,524 21,120 16,524 Oil equivalents (MBOE)(1)(2) 6,116 5,336 11,814 10,052 Average daily sales volumes (BOE/D)(2) 67,206 58,632 65,270 55,536 % Oil(2) 41 % 47 % 42 % 46 % Average sales Realized Prices(2): Oil, without derivatives ($/Bbl)(3) $ 63.26 $ 42.00 $ 62.58 $ 44.26 NGL, without derivatives ($/Bbl)(3) $ 20.71 $ 13.82 $ 19.51 $ 15.07 Natural gas, without derivatives ($/Mcf)(3) $ 1.16 $ 2.09 $ 1.46 $ 2.19 Average price, without derivatives ($/BOE)(3) $ 34.10 $ 26.58 $ 34.37 $ 27.91 Oil, with derivatives ($/Bbl)(4) $ 58.71 $ 46.95 $ 58.62 $ 48.22 NGL, with derivatives ($/Bbl)(4) $ 20.07 $ 13.61 $ 19.15 $ 14.75 Natural gas, with derivatives ($/Mcf)(4) $ 1.72 $ 2.12 $ 1.78 $ 2.21 Average price, with derivatives ($/BOE)(4) $ 33.04 $ 28.88 $ 33.18 $ 29.66 Average costs per BOE sold(2): Lease operating expenses $ 3.70 $ 3.77 $ 3.78 $ 3.69 Production and ad valorem taxes 2.03 1.59 2.05 1.72 Transportation and marketing expenses 0.25 — 0.13 — Midstream service expenses 0.07 0.17 0.09 0.18 General and administrative: Cash 2.64 2.50 2.67 2.95 Non-cash stock-based compensation, net 1.75 1.63 1.69 1.78 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 8.30 7.12 8.15 7.17 Total costs and expenses $ 18.74 $ 16.78 $ 18.56 $ 17.49 Cash margins per BOE sold(2) Realized $ 25.41 $ 18.56 $ 25.65 $ 19.37 Hedged $ 24.35 $ 20.86 $ 24.46 $ 21.12

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) BOE is calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl. (2) The numbers presented are based on actual results and are not calculated using the rounded numbers presented in the table above. (3) Realized oil, NGL and natural gas prices are the actual prices received when control passes to the purchaser/customer adjusted for quality, transportation fees, geographical differentials, marketing bonuses or deductions and other factors affecting the price received at the wellhead. See "Transportation and marketing expenses" under "Average costs per BOE sold" for costs incurred prior to control passing to the final customer per BOE. (4) Price reflects the after-effects of our derivative transactions on our average Realized Prices. Our calculation of such after-effects includes current period settlements of matured derivatives in accordance with GAAP and an adjustment to reflect premiums incurred previously or upon settlement that are attributable to instruments that settled in the period.







Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Costs incurred The following table presents costs incurred in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, with asset retirement obligations included in evaluated property acquisition costs and development costs, for the periods presented: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Property acquisition costs: Evaluated $ 13,847 $ — $ 13,847 $ — Unevaluated 2,790 — 2,790 — Exploration costs 5,108 5,658 11,245 21,201 Development costs 178,796 125,738 327,834 236,896 Total costs incurred $ 200,541 $ 131,396 $ 355,716 $ 258,097

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Supplemental reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures

Non-GAAP financial measures

The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, these non-GAAP measures should be considered in conjunction with net income or loss and other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income or loss or cash flows from operating activities. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of liquidity or financial performance.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure we use to evaluate performance, prior to income tax expense or benefit, mark-to-market on derivatives, premiums paid for derivatives, gains or losses on disposal of assets and other non-recurring income and expenses and after applying adjusted income tax expense. We believe Adjusted Net Income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare our performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors.

The following table presents a reconciliation of income before income taxes (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP):

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Income before income taxes $ 33,452 $ 61,110 $ 119,972 $ 129,386 Plus: Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 45,976 (28,897 ) 36,966 (65,568 ) Settlements received (paid) for matured derivatives, net 181 13,705 (2,055 ) 21,156 Settlements received for early terminations of derivatives, net — 4,234 — 4,234 Premiums paid for derivatives (5,451 ) (9,987 ) (9,475 ) (12,094 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 1,358 (805 ) 3,975 (591 ) Adjusted income before adjusted income tax expense 75,516 39,360 149,383 76,523 Adjusted income tax expense(1) (16,614 ) (14,170 ) (32,864 ) (27,548 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 58,902 $ 25,190 $ 116,519 $ 48,975 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.51 $ 0.53 Adjusted Net Income per common share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.11 $ 0.50 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.10 $ 0.49 $ 0.20 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 230,933 239,231 234,561 238,870 Diluted 231,706 244,417 235,501 244,385

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted income tax expense is calculated by applying a statutory tax rate of 22% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, in response to recent changes in the tax code, and 36% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income or loss plus adjustments for depletion, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, net, accretion expense, mark-to-market on derivatives, premiums paid for derivatives, interest expense, gains or losses on disposal of assets, income or loss from equity method investee, proportionate Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investee and other non-recurring income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA provides no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement or tax position. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds are required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, franchise taxes and other commitments and obligations. However, our management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because this measure:

is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;





helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating structure; and





is used by our management for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to our board of directors and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

There are significant limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect our net income or loss, the lack of comparability of results of operations to different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. Our measurements of Adjusted EBITDA for financial reporting as compared to compliance under our debt agreements differ.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP):

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income $ 33,452 $ 61,110 $ 119,972 $ 129,386 Plus: Depletion, depreciation and amortization 50,762 38,003 96,315 72,115 Non-cash stock-based compensation, net 10,676 8,687 20,015 17,911 Accretion expense 1,121 943 2,227 1,871 Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 45,976 (28,897 ) 36,966 (65,568 ) Settlements (paid) received for matured derivatives, net 181 13,705 (2,055 ) 21,156 Settlements received for early terminations of derivatives, net — 4,234 — 4,234 Premiums paid for derivatives (5,451 ) (9,987 ) (9,475 ) (12,094 ) Interest expense 14,424 23,173 27,942 45,893 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 1,358 (805 ) 3,975 (591 ) Income from equity method investee(1) — (2,471 ) — (5,539 ) Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investee(1)(2) — 6,601 — 12,966 Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,499 $ 114,296 $ 295,882 $ 221,740

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) See footnote 1 to the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (2) Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA of Medallion, our equity method investee until its sale on October 30, 2017, is calculated as follows:





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Income from equity method investee $ — $ 2,471 $ — $ 5,539 Adjusted for proportionate share of depreciation and amortization — 4,130 — 7,427 Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investee $ — $ 6,601 $ — $ 12,966



