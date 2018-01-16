Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Las Vegas Sands Corp.    LVS

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. (LVS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Las Vegas Sands Corp. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2018 | 01:11pm CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

If you are a shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:

http://pjlfirm.com/las-vegas-sands-corp/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 212-725-1000.  One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://pjlfirm.com.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-purcell-julie--lefkowitz-llp-is-investigating-las-vegas-sands-corp-for-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-its-board-of-directors-300583056.html

SOURCE Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
01:11p Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Las Vegas Sands Corp. for Pote..
01/01 Macau casinos post first annual revenue gain in 3 years
2017 MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Después del tiroteo en Las Vegas, preguntas sobre pl..
2017 LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. : ex-dividend day
2017 Dragon bets on blockchain to cut costs for Asia's gambling business
2017 Macau casino revenue rises 23 percent on year in November
2017 THOMAS WILSON : Melco pledges headquarters in Japan if it wins casino licence
2017 LAS VEGAS SANDS : 4 Lehigh Valley municipalities say 'no thanks' to a potential ..
2017 LAS VEGAS SANDS : GOP megadonor officially breaks ties with Bannon over anti-Rep..
2017 LAS VEGAS SANDS : Regional Impact Assessment Unveiled at Southern Nevada Youth H..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:55a DIVIDEND CHALLENGERS (AND NEAR-CHALL : 153 Increases Expected By The End Of Marc..
01/15 My Dividend Growth Portfolio - Q4 2017 Summary
01/15 Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (1/12/18)
01/10 PICK 'EM : Las Vegas Sands Vs. The VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF
01/06 Stocks to watch next week
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.