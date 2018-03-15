LaSalle Hotel Properties : Declares Dividend for the First Quarter 2018

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share of beneficial interest for the quarter ending March 31, 2018. The first quarter dividend will be paid on April 16, 2018 to common shareholders of record as of March 29, 2018.

The Company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3984375 per share of the Company’s 6.375% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of beneficial interest and a quarterly dividend of $0.39375 per share of the Company’s 6.3% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, each of which will be paid on April 16, 2018 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2018.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets. LaSalle Hotel Properties seeks to grow through strategic relationships with premier lodging groups, including Access Hotels & Resorts, Accor, Benchmark Hospitality, Davidson Hotel Company, Evolution Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, Highgate Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, IHG, JRK Hotel Group, Inc., Marriott International, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Outrigger Lodging Services, Provenance Hotels, Two Roads Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotel Group.

