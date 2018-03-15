Log in
LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES (LHO)
03/15 09:00:00 pm
25.77 USD   -0.08%
LaSalle Hotel Properties : Declares Dividend for the First Quarter 2018

03/15/2018 | 09:16pm CET

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share of beneficial interest for the quarter ending March 31, 2018. The first quarter dividend will be paid on April 16, 2018 to common shareholders of record as of March 29, 2018.

The Company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3984375 per share of the Company’s 6.375% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of beneficial interest and a quarterly dividend of $0.39375 per share of the Company’s 6.3% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, each of which will be paid on April 16, 2018 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2018.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets. LaSalle Hotel Properties seeks to grow through strategic relationships with premier lodging groups, including Access Hotels & Resorts, Accor, Benchmark Hospitality, Davidson Hotel Company, Evolution Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, Highgate Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, IHG, JRK Hotel Group, Inc., Marriott International, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Outrigger Lodging Services, Provenance Hotels, Two Roads Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotel Group.

For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at www.lasallehotels.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 057 M
EBIT 2018 117 M
Net income 2018 59,0 M
Debt 2018 828 M
Yield 2018 5,32%
P/E ratio 2018 51,75
P/E ratio 2019 29,79
EV / Sales 2018 3,55x
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
Capitalization 2 918 M
Chart LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
LaSalle Hotel Properties Technical Analysis Chart | LHO | US5179421087 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 26,0 $
Spread / Average Target 0,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Barnello President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Stuart L. Scott Chairman
Alfred L. Young Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth G. Fuller CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Darryl Hartley-Leonard Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES-8.12%2 918
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS-4.69%13 866
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC-8.51%7 143
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-8.61%6 840
VICI PROPERTIES INC-4.39%5 885
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC-5.95%5 810
