LaSalle Hotel Properties : to Be Acquired by Blackstone for $33.50 Per Share in $4.8 Billion Transaction

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) (“LaSalle” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII, under which Blackstone, a leading global asset manager, will acquire all outstanding common shares of beneficial interest of LaSalle for $33.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.8 billion.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by LaSalle's Board of Trustees (the “Board”), represents a premium of approximately 35 percent over LaSalle's unaffected share price of $24.84 as of March 27, 2018, the day before the public announcement of a proposal to acquire the Company in an all-stock transaction. The purchase price also represents a premium of approximately 13 percent to LaSalle’s consensus net asset value (“NAV”) of $29.64 per share per FactSet as of May 18, 2018.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Blackstone, which we believe is in the best interests of our shareholders and represents the culmination of a thorough review of strategic alternatives,” said Stuart L. Scott, Chairman of the Board of LaSalle. “As part of the Board’s review, the Company and its advisors contacted 20 potential buyers, including strategic parties, brands and private equity firms. As a result, 10 potential buyers executed confidentiality agreements and received non-public information, and the Board engaged in extensive negotiations over price and terms. After careful consideration of multiple proposals received, the Board determined that this transaction represents the most compelling opportunity for LaSalle’s shareholders, delivering a significant premium with immediate and certain cash value.”

Michael D. Barnello, President and Chief Executive Officer of LaSalle said, “After a robust and competitive process, we are pleased to enter into this transaction with Blackstone, which has a proven ability to complete large transactions on agreed terms and has extensive experience in the real estate industry.”

Tyler Henritze, head of US real estate acquisitions for Blackstone, added, “We are thrilled to acquire LaSalle and have the opportunity to invest in its high-quality urban hotel portfolio.”

Completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2018, is contingent upon customary closing conditions, including the approval of LaSalle’s shareholders. The transaction is not contingent on receipt of financing.

Pursuant to LaSalle’s previously announced dividend policy, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per common share of beneficial interest for the quarter ending June 30, 2018.

Advisors

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as financial advisors to LaSalle and Goodwin Procter LLP and DLA Piper LLP (US) are acting as legal counsel.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as financial advisors and Eastdil Secured LLC is acting as real estate advisor to Blackstone. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is acting as legal advisor to Blackstone.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets. LaSalle Hotel Properties seeks to grow through strategic relationships with premier lodging groups, including Access Hotels & Resorts, Accor, Benchmark Hospitality, Davidson Hotel Company, Evolution Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, Highgate Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, IHG, JRK Hotel Group, Inc., Marriott International, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Outrigger Lodging Services, Provenance Hotels, Two Roads Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotel Group.

About Blackstone Real Estate Advisors L.P.

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has approximately $120 billion in investor capital under management. Blackstone’s real estate portfolio includes hotel, office, retail, industrial and residential properties in the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Major holdings include Hilton Worldwide, Invitation Homes (single family homes), Logicor (pan-European logistics) and prime office buildings in the world’s major cities. Blackstone real estate also operates one of the leading real estate finance platforms, including management of the publicly traded Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

