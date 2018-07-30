LaSalle Hotel Properties : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 9, 2018

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) (“LaSalle” or the “Company”) today
announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2018
on Thursday, August 9, 2018 before the market opens. Given the pending
merger transaction with affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners
VIII, the Company will not host an investor conference call this quarter.
About LaSalle Hotel Properties
LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate
investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale,
full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11
markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company
focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service
hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets. LaSalle Hotel
Properties seeks to grow through strategic relationships with premier
lodging groups, including Access Hotels & Resorts, Accor, Benchmark
Hospitality, Davidson Hotel Company, Evolution Hospitality, HEI Hotels &
Resorts, Highgate Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, IHG, JRK
Hotel Group, Inc., Marriott International, Noble House Hotels & Resorts,
Outrigger Lodging Services, Provenance Hotels, Two Roads Hospitality,
and Viceroy Hotel Group.
