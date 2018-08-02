Log in
LATIN AMERICAN MINERALS INC (LAT)
08/02/2018 | 11:58pm CEST

DGAP-News: Latin American Minerals Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Latin American Minerals Announces Resignation of Director

02.08.2018 / 23:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2018) - Latin American Minerals Inc. (TSXV: LAT) (the 'Company') is announcing the resignation of Greg Gibson from the board of directors of Latin American Minerals, effective August 1, 2018. The board of directors wishes to thank Mr. Gibson for his contribution to the company over the last two years

About the Company

Latin American Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration and gold mining company which holds its core gold projects in Paraguay. Management has identified exploration targets at Independencia Mine, and six new gold zones on the Company's adjacent exploration claims, for drill testing. The current drill program is testing 10 priority targets with a primary focus on the Tacuru zone. This property package comprises the Company's 15,020 hectare Paso Yobai gold project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Niemi is Director, Exploration of the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Mathew Wilson, Mfin, CFA
President and CEO
Tel: 1-416-643-7630
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: www.latinamericanminerals.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please visit our website at www.latinamericanminerals.com or email us at [email protected].

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as 'plan', 'expect', 'project', 'intend', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'would', 'potential', 'proposed' and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions 'may' or 'will' occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Latin American Minerals Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA51827X2005

 
