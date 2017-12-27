Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IFS businesses on 22 December 2017was 678.64pence per share (ex income) and 691.26pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 654.10pence per share (ex income) and 666.72pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 22 December 2017was 621.50pence per share.

