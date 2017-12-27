Log in
Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

12/27/2017 | 04:29pm CET

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IFS businesses on 22 December 2017was 678.64pence per share (ex income) and 691.26pence per share (cum income). With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 654.10pence per share (ex income) and 666.72pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 22 December 2017was 621.50pence per share.

Released by The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7EX (contact Ian Bowden, Company Secretariat, 020 7696 5285).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 15:29:10 UTC.

