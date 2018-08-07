Log in
LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION PLC (LWDB)
08:21aLAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value
PU
08/03LAW DEBENTURE : Half-year Report circulated to shareholders
PU
08/02LAW DEBENTURE : Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update
PU
Law Debenture : Net Asset Value

08/07/2018 | 08:21am CEST

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. announces that its Net Asset Value ('NAV') with borrowings at par and including fair value of IPS businesses on 03 August 2018was 700.88pence per share (ex income) and 713.06pence per share (cum income), which includes the proposed 2018 interim dividend of 6.00p. With the Corporation's long term debt stated at fair value, the NAV was 680.65pence per share (ex income) and 692.83pence per share (cum income). The mid-market price at the close of business on 03 August 2018was 618.00pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 7 September 2018 to holders on the register at the record date of 10 August 2018.

Released by The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7EX (contact Ian Bowden, Company Secretariat, 020 7696 5285).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. LEI number - 2138006E39QX7XV6PP21

Disclaimer

The Law Debenture Corporation plc published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 06:20:10 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2013 -
EBIT 2013 10,1 M
Net income 2013 -
Debt 2013 -
Yield 2013 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
P/E ratio 2014
Capi. / Sales 2013 0
Capi. / Sales 2014 0
Capitalization 734 M
Chart LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Law Debenture Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Hingley Chairman
Robert John Laing Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Bridgeman Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Nicholas Bond Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAW DEBENTURE CORPORATION PLC-1.43%950
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD-4.70%5 312
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD3.88%5 155
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED56.94%4 968
CHAILEASE HOLDING CO LTD--.--%4 251
FAR EAST HORIZON LTD6.87%3 812
