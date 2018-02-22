Lawson Products, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

Log in
02/22/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 22, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/22041.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 304 M
EBIT 2017 10,9 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,62x
Capitalization 212 M
Technical Analysis Chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael G. DeCata President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald B. Port Chairman
Ronald J. Knutson CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Kevin Hoople Vice President-Information Technology
Lee S. Hillman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.-5.05%212
FASTENAL-0.82%15 628
AHLSELL AB (PUBL)1.99%2 887
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES5.07%2 796
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-12.90%1 754
DIPLOMA PLC-12.11%1 723
