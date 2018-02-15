Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Layne Christensen Company to Granite Construction Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Layne Christensen Company
(“Layne Christensen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LAYN) stock prior
to February 14, 2018.
You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced
an investigation into the fairness of the sale
of Layne Christensen to Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA). Under
the terms of the transaction, Layne Christensen shareholders will
receive 0.270 Granite shares for each share of Layne Christensen stock
they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:
http://www.zlk.com/mna/layne-christensen-company
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or
by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The investigation concerns whether the Board of Layne Christensen
breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately
shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and
whether Granite Construction is underpaying for Layne Christensen
shares, thus unlawfully harming Layne Christensen shareholders.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have
extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving
financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in
securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of
dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please
feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
