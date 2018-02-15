Log in
LAYNE CHRISTENSEN COMPANY (LAYN)
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Layne Christensen Company to Granite Construction Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

02/15/2018 | 05:27pm EST

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Layne Christensen Company (“Layne Christensen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LAYN) stock prior to February 14, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Layne Christensen to Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA). Under the terms of the transaction, Layne Christensen shareholders will receive 0.270 Granite shares for each share of Layne Christensen stock they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/layne-christensen-company

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Layne Christensen breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Granite Construction is underpaying for Layne Christensen shares, thus unlawfully harming Layne Christensen shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
