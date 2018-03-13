Log in
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Layne Christensen Company Buyout

03/13/2018 | 10:25pm CET

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ GS: LAYN)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to February 14, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Layne Christensen Company (“Layne” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: LAYN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Granite Construction Incorporated (“Granite”) (NYSE: GVA) in a transaction valued at approximately $565 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Layne will receive 0.270 Granite shares for each share of Layne common stock.

If you own common stock of Layne and purchased any shares before February 14, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at [email protected].

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware and Garden City, New York, regularly prosecutes securities fraud, shareholder corporate, and shareholder derivative litigation on behalf of shareholders in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
