Lazard : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 Per Share

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) today announced that its Board of Directors has
voted to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share on its
outstanding Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on August 17,
2018, to stockholders of record on August 6, 2018.
About Lazard
Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset
management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North
America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With
origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and
acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure,
capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management
services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and
individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com.
