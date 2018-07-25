Log in
LAZARD LTD (LAZ)
Lazard : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 Per Share

07/25/2018

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share on its outstanding Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2018, to stockholders of record on August 6, 2018.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

LAZ-CPE


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 866 M
EBIT 2018 791 M
Net income 2018 580 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,39%
P/E ratio 2018 12,41
P/E ratio 2019 11,14
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 6 673 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 65,2 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
Name
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander F. Stern Chief Operating Officer & CEO-Financial Advisory
Evan L. Russo Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Heyer Independent Director
Sylvia Jay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD LTD-0.70%6 673
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.16.59%33 514
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-24.22%25 258
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY-26.73%15 168
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.-17.87%7 222
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%5 818