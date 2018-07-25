Lazard : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 Per Share

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share on its outstanding Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2018, to stockholders of record on August 6, 2018.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

