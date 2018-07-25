Log in
LAZARD LTD (LAZ)
Lazard : Henry Michaels Joins Lazard as Senior Advisor

07/25/2018 | 05:24pm CEST

HENRY MICHAELS JOINS LAZARD AS A SENIOR ADVISOR

NEW YORK, July 25, 2018 - Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Henry Michaels has been appointed as a Senior Advisor in Financial Advisory, effective immediately. Mr. Michaels was previously Co-Head of the RBC Capital Markets U.S. Financial Institutions Group. Based in New York, he will serve as an advisor to Lazard's Financial Institutions Group, North America.

Mr. Michaels has more than three decades of experience advising financial institutions on strategic matters. Prior to joining Lazard, Mr. Michaels was a Managing Director and Co-Head of the RBC Capital Markets U.S. Financial Institutions Group since 2009. Before that, he served as Co-Head of the Banks and Diversified Financial Services practice at Citigroup since 2006. He was a Managing Director in the Financial Institutions Group of Lehman Brothers from 1999 to 2006, and worked in Merrill Lynch's Financial Institutions Group from 1985 through 1999, lastly as a Managing Director. He began his career at Dean Witter Reynolds in 1982. Mr. Michaels graduated with honors from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visitwww.lazard.com.Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

LAZ-FAPE ###

Media contacts:

Judi Frost Mackey, +1 212 632 1428 [email protected]

Clare Pickett, +1 212 632 6963 [email protected]

Investor contact:

Alexandra Deignan, +1 212 632 6886 [email protected]

Disclaimer

Lazard Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 15:23:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 866 M
EBIT 2018 791 M
Net income 2018 580 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,39%
P/E ratio 2018 12,41
P/E ratio 2019 11,14
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 6 673 M
Chart LAZARD LTD
Duration : Period :
Lazard Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAZARD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 65,2 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Marc Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander F. Stern Chief Operating Officer & CEO-Financial Advisory
Evan L. Russo Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Heyer Independent Director
Sylvia Jay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAZARD LTD-0.70%6 673
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.16.59%33 514
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-24.91%25 258
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY-26.73%15 168
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.-17.87%7 222
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%5 818
