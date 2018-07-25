Lazard : Henry Michaels Joins Lazard as Senior Advisor

HENRY MICHAELS JOINS LAZARD AS A SENIOR ADVISOR

NEW YORK, July 25, 2018 - Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Henry Michaels has been appointed as a Senior Advisor in Financial Advisory, effective immediately. Mr. Michaels was previously Co-Head of the RBC Capital Markets U.S. Financial Institutions Group. Based in New York, he will serve as an advisor to Lazard's Financial Institutions Group, North America.

Mr. Michaels has more than three decades of experience advising financial institutions on strategic matters. Prior to joining Lazard, Mr. Michaels was a Managing Director and Co-Head of the RBC Capital Markets U.S. Financial Institutions Group since 2009. Before that, he served as Co-Head of the Banks and Diversified Financial Services practice at Citigroup since 2006. He was a Managing Director in the Financial Institutions Group of Lehman Brothers from 1999 to 2006, and worked in Merrill Lynch's Financial Institutions Group from 1985 through 1999, lastly as a Managing Director. He began his career at Dean Witter Reynolds in 1982. Mr. Michaels graduated with honors from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visitwww.lazard.com.Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

