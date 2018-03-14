Leafbuyer Technologies Inc : SeeThruEquity Initiates Coverage on Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. with a Target Price of $3.70

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / SeeThruEquity, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on smallcap and microcap public companies, today announced it has initiated coverage on Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LBUY) with a target price of $3.70.

The report is available here: March 2018 Initiation Report.

We initiate coverage of Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.(OTCQB: LBUY, "Leafbuyer") with a price target of $3.70. Headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO, Leafbuyer operates a comprehensive online platform for cannabis deals and information. The Leafbuyer platform is a searchable online database that enables consumers to search for deals, products and store information in their local area and nationwide. Vendors and product manufacturers subscribe to the platform, where they can advertise and post deals and special offers while leveraging Leafbuyer's technology and growing database of legal cannabis consumer data. Offers are acquired by consumers through the Leafbuyer network and can be redeemed in local dispensaries through a mobile device or printed coupon. Leafbuyer was founded in 2013 by successful technology and media industry veterans Kurt Rossner and Mark Breen, and the company has already amassed a network of millions of recreational and medical cannabis consumers each month. We see Leafbuyer as an intriguing online business with experienced management targeting one of the fastest-growing emerging industries in North America. If achieved, the target of $3.70 suggests a potential upside of 118.9% from the recent price of $1.69 on March 5, 2018.

Highlights from the report include:

Novel approach as online deals leader in the cannabis market

Leafbuyer is seeking to become the most comprehensive advertising solution for legal cannabis businesses, leveraging a vast network of consumers seeking information and deals to purchase legal medical and recreational cannabis. The company operates an online platform that specializes in connecting consumers with local dispensaries and product manufacturers and monetizes this platform through a subscription-based marketing model. Initial results have been encouraging, as the company has established itself as a leader in the Colorado market, with annualized FY2Q18 revenue tracking over $1mn per year and new cash bookings up 42% YoY. Management notes that millions of consumers utilize its network of websites each month, and reports high engagement with 25% of mobile offers redeemed in local dispensaries. Impressively, Leafbuyer reports that most partner vendors achieve 3x - 5x ROI on their campaigns, a claim which is supported by the company's 90% of customer retention rate.

Large market opportunity as the company expands

We see several catalysts for growth as Leafbuyer expands outside of Colorado. With the recent launch of recreational cannabis in California, the company now has operations in California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado, with expansion to Canada expected in the future. With more than 2,400 dispensaries, California represents the largest opportunity. Management notes the market for adult-use cannabis in California alone is expected to reach $4 billion by 2021, and Leafbuyer will aggressively target this opportunity. Nationally, according to Arc View Market Research, the legal cannabis sales are expected to grow from $6.7 billion in 2016 to $21.8 billion by 2020.

Initiating coverage of Leafbuyer with a price target of $3.70

We initiate coverage of Leafbuyer with a price target of $3.70. We view Leafbuyer as an intriguing company with an experienced management team and significant growth potential as it targets the large and rapidly emerging legal cannabis industry with a novel approach that connects millions of consumers with deals and information about product and dispensaries in their market.

Please review important disclosures at www.seethruequity.com.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer.com is one of the most comprehensive online sources for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside cannabis businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. The company's online network reaches millions of marijuana consumers monthly. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of WestWord.com, Voice Media Group and Grasscity.

About SeeThruEquity

Since its founding in 2011, SeeThruEquity has been committed to its core mission: providing impactful, high-quality research on underfollowed smallcap and micro cap equities.SeeThruEquity has pioneered an innovative business model for equity research that is not paid for and is unbiased. SeeThruEquity is the host of acclaimed investor conferences that are the ultimate event for publicly traded companies with market capitalizations less than $1 billion.

SeeThruEquity is approved to contribute its research reports and estimates to Thomson One Analytics (First Call), the leading estimates platform on Wall Street, as well as Capital IQ and FactSet. SeeThruEquity maintains one of the industry's most extensive databases of opt-in institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

For more information visit www.seethruequity.com.

Contact:

SeeThruEquity

[email protected]

SOURCE: SeeThruEquity