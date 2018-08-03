Log in
LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED (LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated : to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-2B062896BACC3.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORA
02:15pLEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED : to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:01pLEE ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : reports continued digital growth
AQ
08/01Lee selects Timothy R. Millage as Chief Financial Officer
GL
07/31LEE ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : plans quarterly call and webcast August 3, 2018
AQ
06/28LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED : Blog Exposure - Berkshire Hathaway Ropes in Lee ..
AC
06/28LEE ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : Forbidden Technologies plc - TownNews.com and Bla..
AQ
06/27TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Lending Tree and Lee Enterprises
AC
06/26Buffett taps Lee Enterprises to manage many Berkshire newspapers
RE
06/26WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett taps Lee Enterprises to manage many Berkshire newspaper..
RE
06/26LEE ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : in Pact to Manage Berkshire Hathaway Newspapers -..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:03aLee reports Q3 results 
08/01Lee promotes Timothy R. Millage as CFO 
06/26Midday Gainers / Losers (06/26/2018) 
06/26PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (06/26/2018) 
06/26Lee Enterprises skies 42% on deal with Berkshire 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 177 M
Chart LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin D. Mowbray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary E. Junck Executive Chairman
Timothy R. Millage Chief Financial Officer & Accounting Officer
Michele Fennelly White Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Suzanna M. Frank Vice President  Research & Metrics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED29.79%177
NEWS CORP-7.40%8 820
NEW YORK TIMES CO32.70%4 062
FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED9.62%1 449
DB CORP LTD-32.58%635
HT&E LTD30.32%558
