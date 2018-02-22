Log in
LEE METAL GROUP LTD (LEEM)
Lee Metal : REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT

02/22/2018 | 01:06am CET

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt::REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

LEE METAL GROUP LTD

Securities

LEE METAL GROUP LTD - SG1I42881876 - 593

Note: In line with current market practice, the halt on all securities related to the trading counter(s) have also been similarly lifted.

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt22-Feb-2018 07:59:56

St a t us

New

Announcement Sub Title

REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT

Announcement Reference

SG180222OTHRCCUQ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Foo Soon Soo

Designation

Company Secretary

Effective Date and Time of the event

22/02/2018 08:30

Lee Metal Group Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2018 00:05:08 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Heng Thiam Lee Managing Director & Executive Director
Lin Poey Lee Executive Chairman
Teck Sin Goh Assistant General Manager-Technical & Sales
Meng Kee Foo Independent Non-Executive Director
Kim Lian Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEE METAL GROUP LTD3.80%0
ARCELORMITTAL4.08%36 500
POSCO--.--%29 555
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-12.53%22 599
NUCOR2.53%21 478
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-1.15%18 638
