Lee Metal : REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt::REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT

LEE METAL GROUP LTD

LEE METAL GROUP LTD - SG1I42881876 - 593

Note: In line with current market practice, the halt on all securities related to the trading counter(s) have also been similarly lifted.

No

Date & Time of Broadcast

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt22-Feb-2018 07:59:56

New

REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT

SG180222OTHRCCUQ

Foo Soon Soo

Company Secretary

22/02/2018 08:30

