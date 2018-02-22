Lee Metal : REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt::REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
LEE METAL GROUP LTD
Securities
LEE METAL GROUP LTD - SG1I42881876 - 593
Note: In line with current market practice, the halt on all securities related to the trading counter(s) have also been similarly lifted.
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Date & Time of Broadcast
Request for Lifting of Trading Halt22-Feb-2018 07:59:56
St a t us
New
Announcement Sub Title
REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT
Announcement Reference
SG180222OTHRCCUQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Foo Soon Soo
Designation
Company Secretary
Effective Date and Time of the event
22/02/2018 08:30
Tweet
Lee Metal Group Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2018 00:05:08 UTC.