Lee Metal : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Completion Of Compulsory Acquisition Of Shares

07/26/2018 | 12:11pm CEST

VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER

By

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED

(Registration No. 193500026Z) (Incorporated in Singapore)

for and on behalf of

BRC ASIA LIMITED

(Registration No. 193800054G)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of

LEE METAL GROUP LTD

(Registration No. 198205439C)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror

COMPLETION OF COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF SHARES

1.

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the following:

(a) the offer document dated 10 May 2018 ("Offer Document") issued by UOB, for and on behalf of the Offeror;

  • (b) the announcement dated 14 June 2018 by UOB, for and on behalf of the Offeror, in relation to the Offeror's entitlement and intention to exercise its right of compulsory acquisition under Section 215(1) of the Companies Act (Chapter 50 of Singapore) ("Companies Act") to compulsorily acquire all the Shares of Shareholders who had not accepted the Offer ("Compulsory Acquisition");

  • (c) the announcement dated 21 June 2018 by UOB, for and on behalf of the Offeror, that the Offer has closed at 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 21 June 2018; and

  • (d) the announcement dated 22 June 2018 by UOB, for and on behalf of the Offeror, in relation to the despatch of documents relating to the compulsory acquisition of Shares in Lee Metal Group Ltd ("Company") under the Companies Act to the Dissenting Shareholders.

All capitalised terms used herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offer Document, unless otherwise defined.

2.

COMPLETION OF COMPULSORY ACQUISITION UNDER SECTION 215(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT

UOB wishes to announce, for and on behalf of the Offeror, that the Compulsory Acquisition has been completed today. Accordingly, the Company has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Offeror and will be delisted from the Official List of the SGX-ST.

The date and time of such delisting is expected to be announced by the Company in due course.

Issued by

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED

For and on behalf of

BRC ASIA LIMITED

26 July 2018

Any enquiries relating to this Announcement should be directed during office hours to the UOB helpline at (65) 6539 7066.

Disclaimer

Lee Metal Group Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 10:10:17 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Heng Thiam Lee Managing Director & Executive Director
Lin Poey Lee Executive Chairman
Teck Sin Goh Assistant General Manager-Technical & Sales
Meng Kee Foo Independent Non-Executive Director
Kim Lian Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEE METAL GROUP LTD6.33%0
ARCELORMITTAL-3.37%31 826
POSCO--.--%25 673
NUCOR6.92%21 573
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-24.52%19 072
THYSSENKRUPP-5.35%16 944
