LEGAL & GENERAL (LGEN)
Legal & General : Capital takes full ownership of Cala Homes

03/13/2018 | 08:33am CET

LONDON (Reuters) - Legal & General Capital has taken full control of British housebuilder Cala Homes in a deal that values the company at 605 million pounds, the FTSE-100 insurer said on Tuesday.

The insurer said it spent 315 million pounds to buy the 52.1 percent stake it did not own, adding that Cala had grown its revenues threefold from 241 million pounds in 2013 to 748 million pounds in 2017.

L&G took a 46.5 percent stake in Cala back in 2013. It has now bought out its fellow major shareholder, the property investor Patron Capital.

L&G Capital boss Kerrigan Procter said Cala Homes had attractive growth prospects under L&G's continued ownership.

He noted that Cala had "a strong management team with proven experience of managing a housebuilding business acrossbusiness cycles, and has delivered great returns for shareholders since its acquisition in 2013."

(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 7 756 M
EBIT 2018 1 903 M
Net income 2018 1 391 M
Debt 2018 2 271 M
Yield 2018 6,17%
P/E ratio 2018 10,41
P/E ratio 2019 9,28
EV / Sales 2018 2,32x
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
Capitalization 15 695 M
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel D. Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Jeff Davies Chief Financial Officer & Director
Julia Susan Wilson Senior Independent Director
Mark Joseph Zinkula Director, CEO-Legal & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL-3.62%21 793
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP12.07%28 747
AMUNDI-8.76%15 983
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-15.16%15 284
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-4.52%11 303
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP0.66%7 676
