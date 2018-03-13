Legal & General : Capital takes full ownership of Cala Homes

The insurer said it spent 315 million pounds to buy the 52.1 percent stake it did not own, adding that Cala had grown its revenues threefold from 241 million pounds in 2013 to 748 million pounds in 2017.

L&G took a 46.5 percent stake in Cala back in 2013. It has now bought out its fellow major shareholder, the property investor Patron Capital.

L&G Capital boss Kerrigan Procter said Cala Homes had attractive growth prospects under L&G's continued ownership.

He noted that Cala had "a strong management team with proven experience of managing a housebuilding business acrossbusiness cycles, and has delivered great returns for shareholders since its acquisition in 2013."

(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Sinead Cruise)