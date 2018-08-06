Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Legal & General    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL (LGEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Legal & General inks lifetime mortgage deal with Virgin Money

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 01:15am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Signage is see outside a branch of Virgin Money in Manchester

(Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General said on Monday it has teamed up with Virgin Money to offer lifetime mortgages to Virgin customers at the end of their interest-only home loan term.

Under the five-year deal, Virgin Money customers aged over 55 with interest-only mortgages will be eligible to apply for the loans.

Regulators told Britain's banks earlier this year to step up checks on 1.7 million customers with interest-only home loans as in many cases these customers have no clear plan for repaying capital.

"Solving the interest-only challenge is just one area where we see lifetime mortgages as a potentially transformative solution for the lives of UK borrowers," Steve Ellis, CEO, Legal & General Home Finance, said.

Lifetime mortgages pay a fixed income against the value of a property, which is typically handed over as payment on the customer's death.

Legal & General, one of the biggest players in the market, already has lifetime mortgage partnerships with Santander and The Co-operative Bank, it said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn and Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER 0.22% 4.6905 End-of-day quote.-14.39%
LEGAL & GENERAL 1.29% 259.1 Delayed Quote.-5.20%
VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC -0.12% 400.5 Delayed Quote.40.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEGAL & GENERAL
01:15aLegal & General inks lifetime mortgage deal with Virgin Money
RE
08/04LEGAL & GENERAL : Provides Long-Term Financing to Support the Expansion of the N..
AQ
08/03MPs study value for money from pensions
RE
08/03LEGAL & GENERAL : provides long-term financing to Northern Irish gas network
PU
08/03LEGAL & GENERAL : The latest announcement from Oxford PV isn’t just a mile..
PU
07/28LEGAL & GENERAL : Retirement Retail Back Healthcare Startup to Tackle UK 'Bed-Bl..
AQ
07/27LEGAL & GENERAL : Retirement Retail back healthcare startup to tackle UK ‘..
PU
07/27LEGAL & GENERAL : breaks ground at Newcastle Helix
PU
07/23AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Oakbrook Investments LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Akamai Te..
AQ
07/21LEGAL & GENERAL : Cci approves stake sale in indiafirst to warburg pincus
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/21Legal & General (LGGNY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
04/09The Q1 2018 High Yield RIC Portfolio Update 
03/26Legal & General Group Plc (LGGNF) Presents At Deutsche Bank's Depositary Rece.. 
03/21L&G : Undervalued, Safe 5% Yield, 13% Upside 
03/12Legal & General Group's (LGGNF) CEO Nigel Wilson on Q4 2017 Results - Earning.. 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 7 310 M
EBIT 2018 2 101 M
Net income 2018 1 639 M
Debt 2018 1 922 M
Yield 2018 6,32%
P/E ratio 2018 9,12
P/E ratio 2019 7,76
EV / Sales 2018 2,38x
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 15 442 M
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,91  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Jeff Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julia Susan Wilson Senior Independent Director
Mark Joseph Zinkula Director, CEO-Legal & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL-5.20%20 069
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP9.34%42 206
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP11.88%28 427
AMUNDI-13.60%13 619
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN15.26%12 804
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-29.48%11 923
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.