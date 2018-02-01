Leidos : Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roger Krone Named to Federal Computer Week Federal 100

RESTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science company, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roger Krone was named to the Federal Computer Week 2018 Federal 100. The annual award recognizes government, industry and academic leaders who play pivotal roles in the federal government IT community.

Krone, who joined Leidos as CEO in 2014, has applied his expertise and strategic vision to guide the company through significant change. In late 2016, he spearheaded the successful merging of Leidos and Lockheed Martin's Information Systems & Global Solutions business. The deal created a highly competitive solutions-based organization, strengthened the company's portfolio of technical expertise, and increased opportunities for its employees, customers, and shareholders. Today, Leidos is a proven leader in government IT that develops sophisticated technologies to make the world safer, healthier, and more efficient.

"I'm proud to be part of a leading technology company whose work creating technology and IT efficiencies for its customers touches the lives of global citizens every day," said Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I'm honored to receive this recognition because it's a testament to the talented people who embrace innovation in everything we do at Leidos."

Federal 100 honorees are selected by an independent judging panel of government and industry executives. The winners will be profiled in the March/April issue of FCW magazine and celebrated in person at the Federal 100 Gala on March 22 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, D.C. The complete list of the 2018 winners can be found at http://www.FCW.com/fed100.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® science and technology solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $7.04 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2016. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

