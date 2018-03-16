Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Leifheit AG    LEI   DE0006464506

LEIFHEIT AG (LEI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 12:00pm CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.03.2018 / 11:57
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018 German: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2017 English: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2017

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018 German: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2017 English: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2017

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018 German: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2018 English: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2018


16.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

664983  16.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664983&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEIFHEIT AG
02/08LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Leifheit ends 2017 on par with the previous year
PU
02/08LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Leifheit ends 2017 on par with the previous year
EQ
02/08LEIFHEIT : Kitchen scales with a dishwasher guarantee
PU
02/08LEIFHEIT : Soehnle’s blood pressure gauges are “connected”
PU
2017LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
2017LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Leifheit expects stable turnover for full year 201..
PU
2017LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Leifheit expects stable turnover for full year 201..
EQ
2017LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
2017LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
2017LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016LEIFHEIT (LFHTF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 238 M
EBIT 2017 19,0 M
Net income 2017 12,0 M
Finance 2017 25,0 M
Yield 2017 4,59%
P/E ratio 2017 20,75
P/E ratio 2018 17,09
EV / Sales 2017 1,00x
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
Capitalization 262 M
Chart LEIFHEIT AG
Duration : Period :
Leifheit AG Technical Analysis Chart | LEI | DE0006464506 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LEIFHEIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 29,0 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Radke Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Zahn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ansgar Lengeling Chief Operating Officer
Ivo Huhmann Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Standke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEIFHEIT AG-6.24%334
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%49 712
QINGDAO HAIER7.80%19 612
WHIRLPOOL-5.05%11 507
WUXI LITTLE SWAN COMPANY LIMITED--.--%6 382
COWAY CO LTD--.--%6 084
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.