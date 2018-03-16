DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
16.03.2018 / 11:57
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018
German: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2017
English: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2017
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018
German: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2017
English: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2017
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018
German: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2018
English: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2018
