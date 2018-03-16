DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.03.2018 / 11:57

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018 German: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2017 English: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2017

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018 German: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2017 English: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2017

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018 German: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/German/3100/finanzberichte-und-quartalsmitteilungen.html?year=2018 English: http://ir.leifheit-group.com/websites/leifheit_ir/English/3100/financial-reports-and-statements.html?year=2018