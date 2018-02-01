Reminder - LEM Holding SA Q3 and 9 Months 2017/18 Results: Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its Q3 and nine months 2017/18 results on 8 February 2018 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release will be available on LEM's website (www.lem.com).

The same day at 10:00 am CET LEM will host a conference call for media, financial analysts and investors to discuss the Q3 and nine months 2017/18 results as well as the outlook for the full financial year 2017/18. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation slides will be available for you to download for the call on LEM's IR website on 8 February 2018 as of 7:00 am CET. The conference call will be held in English.

Speakers:

François Gabella, CEO

Andrea Borla, CFO

Date:

Thursday, 8 February 2018

Time:

10:00 am CET

Dial-In Numbers:

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe

+44 (0)207 107 0613 UK

+1 (1)631 570 56 13 USA

Audio Webcast:

The conference call will simultaneously be webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link:http://services.choruscall.eu/links/lem180208.html

A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's IR website or using the same link.

We would be very pleased to welcoming you to our conference call and live webcast.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact

Jan Gregor at Gregor Communications GmbH.

Tel. +41 44 212 41 41 or by email: [email protected]

Yours sincerely

LEM Holding SA

François Gabella, CEO Andrea Borla, CFO