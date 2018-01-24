Lemminkainen Oyj : Publication of Lemminkäinen Corporation's Financial Statements bulletin for the year 2017 Investor news

LEMMINKÄINEN CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 24 JANUARY 2018 AT 9:00 A.M.

PUBLICATION OF LEMMINKÄINEN CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN FOR THE YEAR 2017

Lemminkäinen Corporation's Financial statements bulletin for the year 2017 will be published on Thursday, 1 February 2018 at 7:55 a.m. Finnish time.

Provided that the merger of Lemminkäinen Corporation and YIT Corporation is completed on 1 February 2018, Lemminkäinen and YIT will organise a joint news conference. In addition, Lemminkäinen's Financial statements bulletin and the presentation material will be available after the publication on www.yitgroup.com/investors.

News conference for investors and media

YIT will arrange a news conference on Thursday, 1 February 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET, at 9:00 a.m. GMT) at YIT's head office, Panuntie 11, 00620 Helsinki, Finland. The event is in English and targeted for analysts, portfolio managers and the media. Welcome!

Webcast

The news conference and presentation by the President and CEO of YIT Corporation Kari Kauniskangas can also be followed through a live webcast at www.yitgroup.com/webcast. The live webcast starts at 11:00 a.m. (EET) and a recording of the webcast will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. (EET) at the same address.

Conference call

The news conference can be participated also through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference, at 10:55 a.m. (EET). Conference call numbers are:

Participants from UK and outside of Nordic countries +44 (0)330 336 9105

Participants from Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6574

Participants from Norway +47 2100 2610

The participants will be asked to provide the following confirmation code: 5413651

During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English. At the end of the event, the media has the opportunity to ask questions also in Finnish. Questions can be also posted via the chat feature of the live webcast.

