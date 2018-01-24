Log in
Lemminkainen Oyj : Publication of Lemminkäinen Corporation's Financial Statements bulletin for the year 2017 Investor news

01/24/2018 | 08:09am CET

LEMMINKÄINEN CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 24 JANUARY 2018 AT 9:00 A.M.

PUBLICATION OF LEMMINKÄINEN CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN FOR THE YEAR 2017

Lemminkäinen Corporation's Financial statements bulletin for the year 2017 will be published on Thursday, 1 February 2018 at 7:55 a.m. Finnish time.

Provided that the merger of Lemminkäinen Corporation and YIT Corporation is completed on 1 February 2018, Lemminkäinen and YIT will organise a joint news conference. In addition, Lemminkäinen's Financial statements bulletin and the presentation material will be available after the publication on www.yitgroup.com/investors.

News conference for investors and media

YIT will arrange a news conference on Thursday, 1 February 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET, at 9:00 a.m. GMT) at YIT's head office, Panuntie 11, 00620 Helsinki, Finland. The event is in English and targeted for analysts, portfolio managers and the media. Welcome!

Webcast

The news conference and presentation by the President and CEO of YIT Corporation Kari Kauniskangas can also be followed through a live webcast at www.yitgroup.com/webcast. The live webcast starts at 11:00 a.m. (EET) and a recording of the webcast will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. (EET) at the same address.

Conference call

The news conference can be participated also through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference, at 10:55 a.m. (EET). Conference call numbers are:

Participants from UK and outside of Nordic countries +44 (0)330 336 9105

Participants from Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6574

Participants from Norway +47 2100 2610

The participants will be asked to provide the following confirmation code: 5413651

During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English. At the end of the event, the media has the opportunity to ask questions also in Finnish. Questions can be also posted via the chat feature of the live webcast.

LEMMINKÄINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Ilkka Salonen, CFO
Tel. +358 2071 53304
[email protected]

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.lemminkainen.com

Lemminkäinen is an expert in complex infrastructure construction and building construction in Northern Europe and one of the largest paving companies in its market. Together with our customers and 4,700 professionals we employ, we build a sustainable society. In 2016, our net sales were EUR 1.7 billion. Lemminkäinen Corporation's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.lemminkainen.com

Lemminkäinen Oyj published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 07:09:02 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 1 821 M
EBIT 2017 51,0 M
Net income 2017 22,0 M
Debt 2017 145 M
Yield 2017 2,95%
P/E ratio 2017 25,96
P/E ratio 2018 13,48
EV / Sales 2017 0,39x
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
Capitalization 567 M
Chart LEMMINKAINEN OYJ
Duration : Period :
Lemminkainen Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | LEM1S | FI0009900336 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LEMMINKAINEN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 27,4 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Casimir Lindholm President & Chief Executive Officer
Berndt Harald Brunow Chairman
Ilkka Juhani Salonen Chief Financial Officer
Tapio Juhani Mäkinen Vice Chairman
Kristina Pentti-von Walzel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEMMINKAINEN OYJ5.16%698
VINCI3.35%63 747
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION15.96%49 049
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD5.94%31 908
LARSEN & TOUBRO10.91%31 102
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD3.46%28 607
