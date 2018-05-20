LENDING CLUB NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds LendingClub Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Class Action – LC

Log in
LENDINGCLUB CORP (LC)
05/20/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) from February 28, 2015 through April 25, 2018, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”) of the important July 2, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for LendingClub investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the LendingClub class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1328.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LendingClub falsely promised consumers they would receive a loan with “no hidden fees”; (2) LendingClub’s privacy policy did not comply with the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act; (3) consequently, the foregoing conduct would subject LendingClub’s business practices to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 2, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1328.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 689 M
EBIT 2018 62,7 M
Net income 2018 -56,6 M
Finance 2018 487 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 757,78
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 1 431 M
Chart LENDINGCLUB CORP
Duration : Period :
LendingClub Corp Technical Analysis Chart | LC | US52603A1097 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LENDINGCLUB CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,87 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott C. Sanborn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Allocca President
John C. Morris Independent Chairman
Sameer Gulati Chief Operating Officer
Thomas W. Casey Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENDINGCLUB CORP-17.43%1 431
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES1.18%27 161
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-8.21%26 364
BAJAJ FINANCE21.53%17 559
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE-4.66%7 389
ACOM CO., LTD.1.25%6 999
