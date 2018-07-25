Leo Motors Inc : LGM's Electric Engine for Sail Yacht Won Grants from the Korean Government

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / LGM Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Leo Motors Inc. (OTC PINK: LEOM) announced that its consortium with Research Institute of Medium and Small Shipbuilding (RIMS) won 798 million Korean Won (around $800,000) for the Sail Drive development project from the public contest called "2018 Leisure Equipment Industry Development Grants" hosted by the Small and Medium Business Corporation (SBC) in Korea.

The Korean government organization, SBC announced that it selected the LGM consortium because the development of Sail Drive which earned a grant as a breakthrough for eco-friendly technology in water leisure. LGM?s Sail Drive will use wind power generated from sailing to recharge batteries eliminating conventional charging processes. Using hydraulic power, it generates electricity of more than 10kW per hour depending on the wind speed.

