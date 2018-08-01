Leonardo: 93 helicopters delivered as at the end of July 2018

Rome, 1 August 2018-Leonardo informs that the number of Helicopter delivered from the beginning of the year to the 31st of July 2018 is equal to 93 units, up from 85 delivered in the first seven months of 2017.

