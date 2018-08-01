Log in
Leonardo: 93 helicopters delivered as at the end of July 2018

08/01/2018

Leonardo: 93 helicopters delivered as at the end of July 2018

Rome, 1 August 2018-Leonardo informs that the number of Helicopter delivered from the beginning of the year to the 31st of July 2018 is equal to 93 units, up from 85 delivered in the first seven months of 2017.

Leonardois among the top ten global players in Aerospace, Defence and Security and Italy's main industrial company.Organised into seven business divisions (Helicopters; Aircraft; Aero-structures; Airborne & Space Systems; Land & Naval Defence Electronics; Defence Systems; Security & Information Systems), Leonardo operates in the most competitive international markets by leveraging its areas of technology and product leadership. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2017 Leonardo recorded consolidated restated revenues of 11.7 billion Euros and has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the UK, the U.S. and Poland.

1

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 14:37:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 11 814 M
EBIT 2018 880 M
Net income 2018 322 M
Debt 2018 2 559 M
Yield 2018 1,39%
P/E ratio 2018 17,82
P/E ratio 2019 11,83
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 5 358 M
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 11,7 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giovanni de Gennaro Chairman
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Marcocci Chief Technology Officer
Paolo Cantarella Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONARDO-6.57%6 258
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.40%106 488
AIRBUS SE27.71%97 084
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.57%91 401
GENERAL DYNAMICS-1.81%58 296
RAYTHEON0.00%55 563
