Leonardo : Iveco-Oto Melara Consortium (CIO) signs contract with the Italian Ministry of Defence for 10 Centauro II armoured vehicles

07/24/2018 | 09:28pm CEST

Iveco - Oto Melara Consortium (CIO) signs contract with the Italian Ministry of Defence for 10 Centauro II armoured vehicles

  • The contract, which includes vehicles, spares and logistic support, is for the first tranche of a total 136 units. The contract value to Leonardo is approximately 92 million Euros

  • Centauro II is a latest-generation wheeled armoured vehicle which combines high performance with maximum crew protection. The vehicle can be employed for national security missions and peace-keeping operations

  • Leonardo is responsible for the complete vehicles' turret defence system, including observation, targeting and communications systems

Rome, 24 July 2018 -Today the Iveco - Oto Melara Consortium(CIO), which is 50% owned by Leonardo, signed a contract worth 159 million Euros with the Italian Ministry of Defence for the acquisition of the first 10 new Centauro II armoured vehicles. The signing ceremony took place at Palazzo Guidoni, the headquarters of the Italian Secretariat General of Defence and of the National Armaments Directorate. It was attended by the Secretary General of Defence and National Armaments Director, Aerial Squadron Marshall Carlo Magrassi, the Italian Army Chief of Staff, General Salvatore Farina, and the Director of the Land Armaments, Lieutenant General Francesco Castrataro.

This is the first tranche out of a total 136 units. The contract also includes spares and logistic support.

The contract value for Leonardo amounts to approximately 92 million Euros. The company will be responsible for the development and integration of the complete turret defence system, including the observation, targeting and communications systems.

Centauro II is a major step forward compared to the Centauro I in terms of power, situationalawareness, mobility, ergonomics, shooting behaviour and communications, all while providing maximum crew protection. It is a latest-generation wheeled armoured vehicle that can operate in any number of scenarios: from national security missions to peacekeeping and support operations and inother operational theatres in which the Armed Forces need to intervene.

IVECO - Oto Melara Consortium

The Iveco - Oto Melara Consortium, CIO in short, was established in 1985 on equal participation between Iveco Defence Vehicles and former Oto Melara, which is now Leonardo. Within the Consortium, Iveco Defence Vehicles, a CNH Industrial company, is responsible for engines, gears and all the automotive components, the hull and the final integration of wheeled armoured vehicles while Leonardo is responsible for weapon systems, sight and fire control systems and the hull and the final integration of tracked armoured vehicles. Both companies have excellent skills in the field of protection against direct fire, mines and IEDs.

Leonardois among the top ten global players in Aerospace, Defence and Security and Italy's main industrial company. Organised into seven business divisions (Helicopters; Aircraft; Aero-structures; Airborne & Space Systems; Land & Naval Defence Electronics; Defence Systems; Security & Information Systems), Leonardo operates in the most competitive international markets by leveraging its areas of technology and product leadership. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2017 Leonardo recorded consolidated restated revenues of 11.7 billion Euros and has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the UK, the U.S. and Poland.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 19:27:04 UTC
