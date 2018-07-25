Log in
07/25/2018 | 03:54pm CEST

Leonardo launches LEAP2020 programme to optimise its supply chain

  • The LEAP2020 programme (Leonardo Empowering Advanced Partnership 2020) is a new model forLeonardo'ssupply-chain which will drive growth in the Aerospace, Defence and Security sector. Visible results in scale and quality are expected in the short and long term

  • Profumo: "LEAP2020, one of the strategic drivers of our Industrial Plan, is an innovative approach to supply chain management, creating a virtuous circle that will strengthen both Leonardo and the industrial structure of the country system"

  • In its initial phase, the programme will focus on strategic suppliers, those which the Company spends around 1 billion Euros with

Rome, 25 July 2018-Leonardo has launched the LEAP2020 (Leonardo Empowering Advanced Partnerships 2020) programme, an initiative outlined in theCompany's2018-2022 Industrial Plan which will create a new model for the relationship between Leonardo and its suppliers. The project's aim is to drive the growth ofLeonardo'ssupply chain in terms of both scale and quality, starting with theCompany's Italian supply chain but extending internationally. Named to evoke the concepts of momentum and progress, LEAP2020 will see Leonardo and its suppliers sharing future challenges and opportunities, enabling Leonardo to improve its performance in areas such as quality and on-time delivery.

"The LEAP2020 programme, one ofthe initiatives in our 2018-2022 Industrial Plan, is an innovativeapproach to supplier management" said Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Leonardo, adding "It will create avirtuous circle that will strengthen the Company and, more broadly, the industry as part of country system as well as presenting more consolidation opportunities in the sector. The project is based on an open platform that, starting with one-to-one relationships with each supplier, will lead to real, mutually beneficial partnerships".

In its initial phase, LEAP2020 will focus on suppliers which are considered of strategic importance to Leonardo, those that the Company spends around 1 billion Euros with and which supply to multiple

Leonardo divisions. The programme defines a model for the selection of a new "growth partner" basedon an independent assessment of a supplier in terms of capability, competitiveness, transparency, traceability and sustainability. Clusters of similar suppliers will be created(from peers to "national and international champions")and for each cluster Leonardo will establish an approach tailored to drive their

Leonardois among the top ten global players in Aerospace, Defence and Security and Italy's main industrial company.Organised into seven business divisions (Helicopters; Aircraft; Aero-structures; Airborne & Space Systems; Land & Naval Defence Electronics; Defence Systems; Security & Information Systems), Leonardo operates in the most competitive international markets by leveraging its areas of technology and product leadership. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2017 Leonardo recorded consolidated restated revenues of 11.7 billion Euros and has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the UK, the U.S. and Poland.

growth in size and levels of quality. Leonardo is looking to grow alongside suppliers which offer high levels of technology and capabilities, offering support, closer integration and new business opportunities.

The LEAP2020 programme will generate benefits in the short term, with larger gains, in some cases in the region of 20% improvements in deliveries and quality, expected in 2020. The programme will helpmeet the objectives of Leonardo's Industrial Plan which credibly foresees medium to long-term growth with a strong focus on execution.

Wider benefits of the programme will include more solid and sustainable relationships between Leonardo and its best-performing partners, a strengthening of the supplier base in identified high-impact categories, and a level of promotion for the companies who play a part in Leonardo's productiveeco-system. The long-term partnerships will also benefit from capacity-building initiatives aimed at

transferring technical and management skills and improving supplier's business relations with the sector's main international players.

Overall, LEAP2020 is a win-win approach that offers meaningful opportunities for both Leonardo and its suppliers. Leonardo will be able to improve the sustainability, performance and capability of its business, allowing it to more effectively meet the requirements of its customers, achieve important costsavings and streamline its purchasing activity. On the supplier's side, the "country system" will benefitfrom better-performing and more innovative companies with a stable investment horizon, better able to compete in the global marketplace.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 13:53:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 11 768 M
EBIT 2018 870 M
Net income 2018 338 M
Debt 2018 2 628 M
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 16,30
P/E ratio 2019 10,78
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 5 318 M
