LEONTEQ : ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF RIGHTS OFFERING

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON), an independent expert for structured investment products and long-term savings and retirement solutions, announced today that as a result of its rights offering, a total of 2,989,593 new Leonteq registered shares have been issued and are expected to start trading on SIX Swiss Exchange tomorrow, 3 August 2018. By the end of the subscription period, 99.1% of the new registered shares offered had been validly subscribed to. Leonteq will generate net proceeds of approximately CHF 118 million from the issue of the new registered shares.

In the fully underwritten rights offering announced on 19 July 2018, a total of 2,989,593 new registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each issued from existing authorised capital were offered to eligible Leonteq shareholders at an offer price of CHF 41.50 per share. By the end of the subscription period on 2 August 2018, 12.00 noon CEST, subscription rights for 2,963,202 new registered shares had been validly exercised, representing 99.1% of the new registered shares offered. It is planned that the 26,391 new registered shares for which subscription rights were not exercised will be sold in the market.

The listing and first day of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange of the new registered shares, as well as the delivery of the new registered shares in book-entry form against payment of the offer price, are both expected to take place tomorrow, 3 August 2018.

The issued share capital of Leonteq now consists of 18,934,097 registered shares, corresponding to CHF 18,934,097. After exercising all their subscription rights in the rights offering, the stakes of Raiffeisen Switzerland (29.02%), Lukas Ruflin1 (8.15%) and Sandro Dorigo (2.45%) remain unchanged. As previously communicated, Raiffeisen Switzerland, Lukas Ruflin Family Interests, Sandro Dorigo, Leonteq and the members of Leonteq's Board of Directors and Executive Committee have each agreed to a lock-up period of 180 days, subject to exemptions. The previous 2025 lock-up agreements for part of the shares held by Lukas Ruflin Family Interests remain in place.

Leonteq will obtain net proceeds of approximately CHF 118 million from issuing the new registered shares. It intends to use the proceeds primarily to further strengthen its capital base in order to facilitate and support the continued growth of its business. Including the net proceeds, Leonteq's pro forma shareholders' equity would have totalled CHF 553 million as at 30 June 2018 and its pro forma core equity tier 1 ratio would have amounted to 23.3% as at 30 June 2018, compared to 18.3% prior to the rights offering, had the capital increase taken place on that date.

1 Acting both in a personal capacity and through his family interests

