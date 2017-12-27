LEOPALACE21 : Comments on certain media reports

December 27, 2017

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative: Eisei Miyama, President and CEO Code Number: 8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Contact: Bunya Miyao, Director Tel: +81-3-5350-0216 E-mail: [email protected] Comments on Certain Media Reports

A Japanese television program "Gaia no yoake (ガイアの夜明け)" aired on December 26, 2017, and a part of the contents were about Leopalace21 (the Company). The Company has been sincerely responding to interviews in order to be fairly broadcasted. However, the program was biased which may lead to image manipulation. The Company is preparing to respond to TV TOKYO Corporation by strict protesting and demanding for corrections.

