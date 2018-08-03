Log in
LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION (8848)
LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Recording of Extraordinary Loss and Revision of Earnings Forecasts

08/03/2018 | 09:11am CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 3, 2018

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative:

Eisei Miyama, President and CEO

Code Number:

8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact:

Bunya Miyao, Director

Tel: +81-3-5350-0216

E-mail:[email protected]

Notice Concerning Recording of Extraordinary Loss

and Revision of Earnings Forecasts

Leopalace21 Corporation ("the Company") announces the recording of 50 billion yen in extraordinary loss related to parting wall deficiencies confirmed in certain apartments constructed by Leopalace21. Due to this extraordinary loss, the Company also announces the following revisions to its earnings forecasts from those announced on May 11, 2018.

1. Revision of Earnings Forecasts

[Consolidated]

Revision to earnings forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2018

(April 1, 2018 through September 30, 2018) (Million yen)

Net sales

Operating profit

Recurring profit

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

Net income per share

(yen)

Previous forecast (A)

260,400

9,200

9,700

7,200

28.56

Revised forecast (B)

260,400

9,200

9,700

2,700

10.71

Amount change (B - A)

-4,500

Percentage change

-62.5%

(Reference)

Results for the six months ended September 30, 2017

258,740

13,987

13,827

9,488

36.68

Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019

(April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019) (Million yen)

Net sales

Operating profit

Recurring profit

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

Net income per share

(yen)

Previous forecast (A)

553,000

24,500

24,000

15,000

59.50

Revised forecast (B)

553,000

24,500

24,000

11,500

45.63

Amount change (B - A)

-3,500

Percentage change

-23.3%

(Reference)

Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018

530,840

22,930

22,354

14,819

58.02

[Non-consolidated]

Revision to earnings forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2018

(April 1, 2018 through September 30, 2018) (Million yen)

Net sales

Recurring profit

Net income

Net income per share

(yen)

Previous forecast (A)

250,300

9,200

6,800

26.97

Revised forecast (B)

250,300

9,200

2,400

9.52

Amount change (B - A)

-4,400

Percentage change

-64.7%

(Reference)

Results for the six months ended September 30, 2017

248,884

13,721

9,729

37.61

Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019

(April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019) (Million yen)

Net sales

Recurring profit

Net income

Net income per share

(yen)

Previous forecast (A)

523,700

22,700

14,400

57.12

Revised forecast (B)

523,700

22,700

11,200

44.44

Amount change (B - A)

-3,200

Percentage change

-22.2%

(Reference)

Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018

505,849

21,879

14,917

58.40

2. Reasons for the Revision

Net income for the six months ending September 30, 2018 and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 is expected to decrease compared to previous forecasts due to a recording of 5 billion yen in extraordinary loss, as a reserve for losses related to parting wall deficiencies confirmed in certain apartments constructed by Leopalace21. The reserve for losses is recorded to prepare for occurrence of repair works and other incidental expenses such as fees for investigations conducted by third-party organizations, and is calculated based on the ratio of defects, etc. confirmed in the all-building investigation progress status as of July 22, 2018.

Note: Revised business forecasts are calculated based on information available to the Company as of this announcement. Actual results may differ from these forecasts for a variety of reasons.

Disclaimer

Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 07:10:03 UTC
