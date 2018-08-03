LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Recording of Extraordinary Loss and Revision of Earnings Forecasts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 3, 2018

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative: Eisei Miyama, President and CEO Code Number: 8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Contact: Bunya Miyao, Director Tel: +81-3-5350-0216 E-mail:[email protected] Notice Concerning Recording of Extraordinary Loss and Revision of Earnings Forecasts

Leopalace21 Corporation ("the Company") announces the recording of 50 billion yen in extraordinary loss related to parting wall deficiencies confirmed in certain apartments constructed by Leopalace21. Due to this extraordinary loss, the Company also announces the following revisions to its earnings forecasts from those announced on May 11, 2018.

1. Revision of Earnings Forecasts

[Consolidated]

Revision to earnings forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2018

(April 1, 2018 through September 30, 2018) (Million yen)

Net sales Operating profit Recurring profit Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent Net income per share (yen) Previous forecast (A) 260,400 9,200 9,700 7,200 28.56 Revised forecast (B) 260,400 9,200 9,700 2,700 10.71 Amount change (B - A) － － － -4,500 Percentage change － － － -62.5% (Reference) Results for the six months ended September 30, 2017 258,740 13,987 13,827 9,488 36.68

Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019

(April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019) (Million yen)

Net sales Operating profit Recurring profit Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent Net income per share (yen) Previous forecast (A) 553,000 24,500 24,000 15,000 59.50 Revised forecast (B) 553,000 24,500 24,000 11,500 45.63 Amount change (B - A) － － － -3,500 Percentage change － － － -23.3% (Reference) Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 530,840 22,930 22,354 14,819 58.02

[Non-consolidated]

Revision to earnings forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2018

(April 1, 2018 through September 30, 2018) (Million yen)

Net sales Recurring profit Net income Net income per share (yen) Previous forecast (A) 250,300 9,200 6,800 26.97 Revised forecast (B) 250,300 9,200 2,400 9.52 Amount change (B - A) － － -4,400 Percentage change － － -64.7% (Reference) Results for the six months ended September 30, 2017 248,884 13,721 9,729 37.61

Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019

(April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019) (Million yen)

Net sales Recurring profit Net income Net income per share (yen) Previous forecast (A) 523,700 22,700 14,400 57.12 Revised forecast (B) 523,700 22,700 11,200 44.44 Amount change (B - A) － － -3,200 Percentage change － － -22.2% (Reference) Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 505,849 21,879 14,917 58.40

2. Reasons for the Revision

Net income for the six months ending September 30, 2018 and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 is expected to decrease compared to previous forecasts due to a recording of 5 billion yen in extraordinary loss, as a reserve for losses related to parting wall deficiencies confirmed in certain apartments constructed by Leopalace21. The reserve for losses is recorded to prepare for occurrence of repair works and other incidental expenses such as fees for investigations conducted by third-party organizations, and is calculated based on the ratio of defects, etc. confirmed in the all-building investigation progress status as of July 22, 2018.

Note: Revised business forecasts are calculated based on information available to the Company as of this announcement. Actual results may differ from these forecasts for a variety of reasons.