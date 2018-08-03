LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Recording of Extraordinary Loss and Revision of Earnings Forecasts

Leopalace21 Corporation ("the Company") announces the recording of 50 billion yen in extraordinary loss related to parting wall deficiencies confirmed in certain apartments constructed by Leopalace21. Due to this extraordinary loss, the Company also announces the following revisions to its earnings forecasts from those announced on May 11, 2018.
1. Revision of Earnings Forecasts
[Consolidated]
Revision to earnings forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2018
(April 1, 2018 through September 30, 2018) (Million yen)
Net sales
Operatingprofit
Recurringprofit
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent
Net income per share
(yen)
Previous forecast (A)
260,400
9,200
9,700
7,200
28.56
Revised forecast (B)
260,400
9,200
9,700
2,700
10.71
Amount change (B - A)
－
－
－
-4,500
Percentage change
－
－
－
-62.5%
(Reference)
Results for the six months ended September 30, 2017
258,740
13,987
13,827
9,488
36.68
Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019
(April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019) (Million yen)
Net sales
Operatingprofit
Recurringprofit
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent
Net income per share
(yen)
Previous forecast (A)
553,000
24,500
24,000
15,000
59.50
Revised forecast (B)
553,000
24,500
24,000
11,500
45.63
Amount change (B - A)
－
－
－
-3,500
Percentage change
－
－
－
-23.3%
(Reference)
Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018
530,840
22,930
22,354
14,819
58.02
[Non-consolidated]
Revision to earnings forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2018
(April 1, 2018 through September 30, 2018) (Million yen)
Net sales
Recurring profit
Net income
Net incomeper share
(yen)
Previous forecast (A)
250,300
9,200
6,800
26.97
Revised forecast (B)
250,300
9,200
2,400
9.52
Amount change (B - A)
－
－
-4,400
Percentage change
－
－
-64.7%
(Reference)
Results for the six months ended September 30, 2017
248,884
13,721
9,729
37.61
Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019
(April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019) (Million yen)
Net sales
Recurring profit
Net income
Net incomeper share
(yen)
Previous forecast (A)
523,700
22,700
14,400
57.12
Revised forecast (B)
523,700
22,700
11,200
44.44
Amount change (B - A)
－
－
-3,200
Percentage change
－
－
-22.2%
(Reference)
Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018
505,849
21,879
14,917
58.40
2. Reasons for the Revision
Net income for the six months ending September 30, 2018 and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 is expected to decrease compared to previous forecasts due to a recording of 5 billion yen in extraordinary loss, as a reserve for losses related to parting wall deficiencies confirmed in certain apartments constructed by Leopalace21. The reserve for losses is recorded to prepare for occurrence of repair works and other incidental expenses such as fees for investigations conducted by third-party organizations, and is calculated based on the ratio of defects, etc. confirmed in the all-building investigation progress status as of July 22, 2018.
Note: Revised business forecasts are calculated based on information available to the Company as of this announcement. Actual results may differ from these forecasts for a variety of reasons.
Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 07:10:03 UTC