Level Brands, Inc. : to Participate in Brand Panel Discussion at ROTH Capital Partners 30th Annual Growth Stock Conference on March 12, 2018

03/12/2018 | 07:47pm CET

Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: LEVB), an innovative marketing and licensing company that provides bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses, announced today that Stephen Roseberry, President and CMO of kathy ireland® Worldwide and President of Level Brands’ I’M1, EE1, and kathy ireland Health & Wellness brands, will participate in the “Building Your Brand Panel” discussion at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on Mon., March 12, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time in the Pacific Promenade room. Mr. Roseberry will be joined by executives from DryBar, PowerCrunch, Westfield, and Tengram Capital Partners.

The conference is being held March 11-14, 2018 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, California.

Mr. Roseberry is responsible for licensing and strategic marketing at kathy ireland® Worldwide and Level Brands’ I’M1, EE1, and kathy ireland Health & Wellness brands. His leadership skills and business acumen have been transformational to kiWW® becoming a global licensing brand. Mr. Roseberry serves as a member of both the kiWW® and Sterling Winters Co. boards of directors. He has spent his entire career in service to the business endeavors of Kathy Ireland®. Mr. Roseberry is an accomplished producer for HBO, Showtime, PBS, Lifetime, TNN, and the highest rated films in the history of ABC Family Television: Once Upon A Christmas and Twice Upon A Christmas, starring Kathy Ireland®. These films air annually in more than 50 countries.

About Level Brands, Inc. (www.LevelBrands.com)

Level Brands creates bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses. Level Brands specializes in corporate brand management and consumer products marketing art; beauty; fashion; health and wellness, including the beverage space; and entertainment. Licensed brand marketing is at the core of the Level Brand businesses, among which are Ireland Men One or I’M1, for millennial men and the women who love them; Encore Endeavor One or EE1, corporate brand management and producer of experiential entertainment events and products across multiple platforms; kathy ireland® Health & Wellness; and Beauty & Pin-Ups, Level Brands’ hair-care and disruptive women’s products brand.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of Society Hill’s ability to introduce new products under the terms of the license agreement and the level of any future sales of those products. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Level Brands, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 26, 2017 and our other filings with the SEC. Level Brands, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2018
