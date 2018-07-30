Log in
LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

07/30/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-CE3DC4ABE3B75.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
06/25Lexicon Pharma +3% on diabetes drug results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 73,3 M
EBIT 2018 -132 M
Net income 2018 -144 M
Debt 2018 205 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 21,3x
EV / Sales 2019 7,12x
Capitalization 1 358 M
Chart LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 23,0 $
Spread / Average Target 86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lonnel Coats President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Debbane Chairman
Jeffrey L. Wade CFO, EVP-Corporate & Administrative Affairs
Pablo Lapuerta Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank P. Palantoni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.25.00%1 358
GILEAD SCIENCES7.22%101 628
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS14.84%44 817
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.22%39 582
GENMAB9.77%11 003
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.38.20%9 716
