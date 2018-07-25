LG Display : losses mount on falling panel prices

The Apple Inc supplier posted an operating loss of 228 billion won (153.72 million pounds), compared with an average forecast of a 247 billion won loss derived from a Thomson Reuters survey of 11 analysts.

Revenue for the April-June quarter fell 15 percent from a year earlier to 5.6 trillion won.

It was LG Display's second consecutive quarterly loss amid an uncertain time for the global panel industry, with Chinese manufacturers ramping up capacity and a glut of LCD output crimping prices and profit margins.

A structural oversupply in panels and fierce competition among display makers were expected to continue, LG said in a statement.

LG is focused on investing in next-generation organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology, with strong positions in large OLED TV screens.

China recently approved an LG joint venture to run a new OLED factory there, as the company tries to expand its OLED business towards Chinese TV makers.

While the OLED panel business has yet to make a profit for LG, some analysts say it should be earnings-positive from this year.

The LCD business, which analysts estimate makes up more than 90 percent of LG's sales, is struggling with falling prices as fast-growing Chinese panel makers ramp up their capacity.

Prices of 50-inch LCD panels slid 38 percent in May versus the same month last year, according to South Korean government data.

($1 = 1,127.9500 won)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)