LG Display Co Ltd    034220   KR7034220004

LG DISPLAY CO LTD (034220)
My previous session
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LG Display : losses mount on falling panel prices

07/25/2018 | 02:17am CEST
A man walks out of the headquarters of LG Display in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday its losses mounted in the second quarter due to falling panel prices and weaker demand from television and handset makers.

The Apple Inc supplier posted an operating loss of 228 billion won (153.72 million pounds), compared with an average forecast of a 247 billion won loss derived from a Thomson Reuters survey of 11 analysts.

Revenue for the April-June quarter fell 15 percent from a year earlier to 5.6 trillion won.

It was LG Display's second consecutive quarterly loss amid an uncertain time for the global panel industry, with Chinese manufacturers ramping up capacity and a glut of LCD output crimping prices and profit margins.

A structural oversupply in panels and fierce competition among display makers were expected to continue, LG said in a statement.

LG is focused on investing in next-generation organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology, with strong positions in large OLED TV screens.

China recently approved an LG joint venture to run a new OLED factory there, as the company tries to expand its OLED business towards Chinese TV makers.

While the OLED panel business has yet to make a profit for LG, some analysts say it should be earnings-positive from this year.

The LCD business, which analysts estimate makes up more than 90 percent of LG's sales, is struggling with falling prices as fast-growing Chinese panel makers ramp up their capacity.

Prices of 50-inch LCD panels slid 38 percent in May versus the same month last year, according to South Korean government data.

($1 = 1,127.9500 won)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, LG Display Co Ltd
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 23 644 B
EBIT 2018 -496 B
Net income 2018 -413 B
Debt 2018 6 426 B
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 45,65
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 7 836 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 23 820  KRW
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sang-Beom Han Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yu-Seoung Yin Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Sang-Don Kim Chief Financial Officer & Director
In-Byung Kang CTO & Senior Managing Director
Joon Park Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG DISPLAY CO LTD6 911
CORNING INCORPORATED-8.22%24 180
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%14 210
LEYARD OPTOELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%4 808
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 323
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%3 904
