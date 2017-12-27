Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  LG Electronics Inc.    066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC. (066570)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

LG ELECTRONICS : AND HERE TECHNOLOGIES PARTNER ON AUTONOMOUS CARS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 02:14am CET

Dec. 27, 2017

Partnership to Implement Next-Generation Telematics Strategy in Self-Driving Era

SEOUL, Dec. 27, 2017 - LG Electronics (LG) is partnering with HERE Technologies (HERE), a global provider of digital mapping and location services, to offer a next-generation telematics solution for autonomous vehicles. The solution combines LG's advanced telematics technology with high-precision map data and location services powered by the HERE Open Location Platform. Through their planned collaboration, the companies aim to support automakers globally with a robust and secure data communications hub for highly automated and fully autonomous cars.

Telematics is an industry that is defined as the integration of telecommunications and informatics to provide vehicle safety and entertainment services such as navigation, location confirmation and emergency dispatch through various communication technologies, from GPS and DMB (Digital Multimedia Broadcasting) networks to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and mobile communication. LG, the leader in the global telematics market since 2013, is committed to introducing next-generation solutions that offer high-precision map information to meet the needs of the quickly expanding autonomous vehicle industry.

HERE is the world's leading provider of map data and location services to the automotive industry, powering more than 100 million cars on the road today. The company is also working with automakers on the development of HD Live Map, its highly-accurate cloud-based map service which supports connected ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and automated driving solutions. HD Live Map, which LG intends to deploy in the joint solution it offers automakers, identifies all roads and surrounding features such as lane markings, stop signs, crosswalks, speed signs and traffic lights. The importance of the HERE's intellectual property and potential was highlighted in 2015 when a consortium of global automotive companies - Audi, BMW and Daimler - acquired the company. Since then HERE has also attracted investors from the broader technology industry.

When fully developed, telematics will play a key role as the communication hub for autonomous vehicles. First, sensors in the vehicle's ADAS - comprised of cameras, radar and lidar - read the surrounding environment and send the data to the cloud along with information on nearby vehicles collected via V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything). All the information gathered is repeatedly analyzed and transmitted to the telematics systems of vehicles for customized driving information.

LG's telematics solutions support various communication technologies from GPS to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and mobile communication. LG engineers are working earnestly to develop 5G products, which will be four to five times faster than LTE with 90 percent reduction in latency, ideal for next generation autonomous vehicle operation.

'We're excited to present a new standard for autonomous mobile communication solutions in cooperation with HERE, which has unsurpassed cutting-edge automotive guidance technology,' said Lee Woo-jong, president of LG's Vehicle Components Company. 'With partners like HERE, LG can continue to advance the next generation of connected car technologies to help prepare automakers for the self-driving era.'

'To operate safely and efficiently, autonomous vehicles will need many kinds of robust data sources and powerful communication technologies,' said Moon Lee, vice president of HERE Technologies APAC. 'We believe our Open Location Platform-powered services can play a critical role in next-generation telematics technology for autonomous vehicles, and we're excited to be working with LG to make this a reality.'

# # #

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 01:14:00 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LG ELECTRONICS INC.
02:14a LG ELECTRONICS : And here technologies partner on autonomous cars
12/27 LG ELECTRONICS INC. : ex-dividend day for annual dividend
12/26 LG ELECTRONICS : bets high on premium TV market with OLED Technology
12/25 WHIRLPOOL : intensifying trade battle against Samsung, LG
12/25 LG ELECTRONICS : ‘LG Out To Promote Adaptive Technology For Economic Growt..
12/23 LG : Promoting Adaptive Technology for Economic Growth
12/23 LG ELECTRONICS : reiterates commitment to life changing technologies
12/22 LG ELECTRONICS : smart technologies address needs of people with disabilities
12/21 LG ELECTRONICS : smart technologies addresses the needs of people and makes the ..
12/21 LG ELECTRONICS : New Gram Offers Enhanced Portability and All-Round Top Performa..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/19 IT HARDWARE : Key Takeaways From Our Recent Visits To Taiwan/Japan
12/15 Enphase Energy - The Microinverter Advantage
12/04 InterDigital announces multi-year agreement with LG
11/30 LG appoints new execs to revitalize mobile business, improve profits
11/29 Electric Vehicle Market Powered Up To Accelerate
Financials ( KRW)
Sales 2017 60 664 B
EBIT 2017 2 548 B
Net income 2017 1 814 B
Debt 2017 5 218 B
Yield 2017 0,42%
P/E ratio 2017 9,63
P/E ratio 2018 10,12
EV / Sales 2017 0,37x
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
Capitalization 17 134 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 99 900  KRW
Spread / Average Target -0,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Do-Hyun Jung Co-President, Co-CEO, CFO & Director
Jun-Ho Jo Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Seong-Jin Cho Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jong-Sik Kim COO & President-Executive Board
Skott Ahn President-Executive Board & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.15 917
SONY CORP56.65%57 941
PANASONIC CORPORATION39.66%36 105
SHARP CORPORATION1,318.52%17 127
LG CORP--.--%14 261
TCL CORPORATION--.--%7 486
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.