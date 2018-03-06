Log in
LGI HOMES INC (LGIH)
LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2018 Home Closings

03/06/2018 | 01:17am CET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 368 homes closed in February 2018, up from 224 home closings in February 2017, representing year-over-year growth of 64.3%. The Company ended the first two months of 2018 with 645 home closings, a 62.9% increase over 396 home closings during the first two months of 2017.

As of the end of February 2018, the Company had 76 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota and Oklahoma. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 14 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 22,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Caitlin Stiles, (281) 210-2619
[email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 542 M
EBIT 2018 206 M
Net income 2018 140 M
Debt 2018 430 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,17
P/E ratio 2019 7,70
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 1 238 M
Chart LGI HOMES INC
Duration : Period :
LGI Homes Inc Technical Analysis Chart | LGIH | US50187T1060 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends LGI HOMES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 75,0 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Lipar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LGI HOMES INC-24.11%1 238
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-12.37%24 090
D.R. HORTON-17.21%15 807
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-11.61%11 987
PERSIMMON-5.62%11 071
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-17.75%8 989
