LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2018 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 368 homes closed in February 2018, up from 224 home closings in February 2017, representing year-over-year growth of 64.3%. The Company ended the first two months of 2018 with 645 home closings, a 62.9% increase over 396 home closings during the first two months of 2017.



As of the end of February 2018, the Company had 76 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota and Oklahoma. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 14 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 22,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com.

