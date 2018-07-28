LGL : Continues the Evaluation of a Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal; Announces Pending Expiration of Its Warrants August 6, 2018

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) (the "Company"), a globally
diversified holding company with a history of operations dating back to
1914, today announces that management and its board of directors
(“Board”) continue the evaluation of a non-binding proposal from an
investment group to acquire for cash the assets of its two principal
operating subsidiaries, M-tron Industries, Inc. (“Mtron”) and Precise
Time and Frequency, LLC (“PTF,” and together with Mtron, “MtronPTF”).
The Board, in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, is
carefully reviewing and evaluating the proposal. The Company cautions
shareholders and others considering trading in the Company’s securities
that while the proposal submitted by the investment group is actively
under consideration by the Board, no decisions have yet been made by the
Board with respect to the proposal. There can be no assurance as to
whether a definitive agreement will be executed, the terms thereof, or
that any transaction governed thereby will be approved by the Board,
consummated, or if consummated, as to the timing thereof.
If a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed purchase of the
Company’s MtronPTF assets is executed and consummated, the Company will
have disposed of its principal operating businesses, leaving it
remaining assets comprised primarily of cash and other liquid
investments. The Company estimates its unaudited pro-forma net cash and
investments, after closing of the proposed deal, to be approximately $32
million ($6.75 - $6.80 per share), after taxes and based on the proposed
terms contained in the non-binding proposal. Our tangible book value as
of Q1 2018 was approximately $5.20 per share.
The Company previously reported revenues of $5.9 million for Q1 2018
versus $5.6 million for Q1 2017 and ended Q1 2018 with order backlog of
$13.3 million versus $10.9 million at the end of Q1 2017. Executive
Chairman and CEO, Michael J. Ferrantino, Sr., stated “our results
confirm that the strategy we put in place just over three years ago is
working, with increases in new orders and strong backlog leading to the
improvement in shipments.”
If a deal is ultimately concluded, the Company’s Board may decide to
pursue other strategic alternatives with the transaction proceeds and
its balance of cash and investments, which may take the form of
potential business acquisitions or combination opportunities. The
Company is unable to project in any manner the course of action to be
pursued in such circumstances and whether such opportunities will be
available; even if such opportunities are available and successfully
pursued, the Company thereafter will be subject to future risks and
uncertainties associated with such opportunities which are unknown at
this time.
Marc Gabelli, the Company’s Non-executive Chairman, stated “We will
continue to seek value creation opportunities on behalf of our
shareholders, and will be judicious in our pursuit to increase
shareholder value.”
Pending Expiration of Warrants
The Company’s 12,981,025 warrants, representing the potential purchase
of 519,241 common shares with a strike price of $7.50 per share, are set
to expire on August 6, 2018.
Information on the warrants can be found on the company’s web site http://www.lglgroup.com/content/warrant-faq-0.
Warrant holders should contact their representative to take
appropriate corporate actions.
The warrant dividend was distributed on August 6, 2013 to each holder of
the Company's common stock as of the record date July 29, 2013, with
each such shareholder receiving five warrants for each share of common
stock owned. The warrants are "European style warrants" and will only be
exercisable on the earlier of (x) their expiration date, which is August
6, 2018, and (y) such date that the 30-day volume weighted average price
per share, or VWAP, of the Company's common stock is greater than or
equal to $15.00. 25 warrants will entitle their holder to purchase one
share of the Company's common stock at an exercise price of $7.50. The
warrants were de- listed from trading on the NYSE MKT, and effective
February 25, 2016, the Warrants became available for trading on the
over-the-counter market under the symbol “LGLPW.”
About The LGL Group, Inc.
The LGL Group, Inc., through its two principal subsidiaries MtronPTI and
PTF, designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered electronic
components used to control the frequency or timing of signals in
electronic circuits, and designs high performance frequency and time
reference standards that form the basis for timing and synchronization
in various applications.
Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the Company has additional design and
manufacturing facilities in Yankton, South Dakota, Wakefield,
Massachusetts and Noida, India, with local sales offices in Hong Kong,
Sacramento, California and Austin, Texas.
For more information on the Company and its products and services,
contact James Tivy at The LGL Group, Inc., 2525 Shader Rd., Orlando,
Florida 32804, (407) 298-2000, or visit www.lglgroup.com
and www.mtronpti.com.
Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in
reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all
statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and
can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,”
“project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,”
“should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other
comparable words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of
future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are
based on information currently available to us and our current plans or
expectations, and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks
that could significantly affect current plans, anticipated actions and
our future financial condition and results. Certain of these risks and
uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and
expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
