Liberty All Star Equity Fund : Star® Equity Fund Declares Distribution

01/16/2018 | 12:31pm CET

The Board of Trustees of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE: USA) has declared a distribution of $0.18 per share payable on March 12, 2018 to shareholders of record on January 26, 2018 (ex-dividend date of January 25, 2018). This distribution is in accordance with the Fund’s current distribution policy of paying distributions on its shares totaling approximately 10 percent of its net asset value per year, payable in four quarterly installments of 2.5 percent. A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2018 for tax reporting purposes, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end.

The distribution will be paid in newly issued shares to all shareholders except those who are not participating in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan and who elect to receive the distribution in cash. Shares will be issued at the lower of the February 23, 2018 net asset value per share or market value per share (but not less than 95% of market value). The market value of the Fund’s shares for this purpose will be the last sales price on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Fund does not continuously issue shares and trades in the secondary market, investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market’s value. The Fund’s shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol USA. ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Fund, a multi-managed, closed-end investment company with more than $1.3 billion in net assets as of January 15, 2018.

Past performance cannot predict future results.
An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.
ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. – FINRA Member Firm


© Business Wire 2018
