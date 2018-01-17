Log in
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. December 2017 Update

01/17/2018 | 07:09pm CET

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Below is the December 2017 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)


Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Monthly Update 
 Ticker: ASG December, 2017 
Investment Approach        
     
Fund Style:All- Cap Growth   
     
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund’s Investment Advisor.  
     
Investment Managers:   
 Weatherbie Capital, LLC   
 Small-Cap Growth    
 Congress Asset Management Company, LLP   
 Mid-Cap Growth    
 Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP   
 Large-Cap Growth    
     
     
     
Top 20 Holdings at Month-End   
 (28.7% of equity portfolio)   
 (Rank from previous month)   
1J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (2)1.9%  
2Wayfair, Inc., Class A (1)1.9%  
3XPO Logistics, Inc. (7)1.8%  
4FirstService Corp. (4)1.7%  
5Insulet Corp. (5)1.6%  
6Ebix, Inc. (8)1.5%  
7Stamps.com, Inc. (15)1.5%  
8Chegg, Inc. (12)1.5%  
9The Middleby Corp. (11)1.4%  
10FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (13)1.4%  
11Visa, Inc., Class A (6)1.3%  
12Facebook, Inc., Class A (14)1.3%  
13Salesforce.com, Inc. (9)1.3%  
14NIKE, Inc., Class B (10)1.3%  
15Ecolab, Inc. (16)1.3%  
16Paylocity Holding Corp. (22)1.2%  
17Novo Nordisk AS (21)1.2%  
18UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (17)1.2%  
19Alphabet, Inc., Class C (23)1.2%  
20GTT Communications, Inc. (31)1.2%  
 Holdings are subject to change.   
    
Monthly Performance   
PerformanceNAV
 Market PriceDiscount  
Beginning of month value$5.60 $5.42 -3.2%  
Distributions –
      
End of month value$5.67 $5.54 -2.3%  
Performance for month 1.25
% 2.21%   
Performance year-to-date 28.58
% 44.26%   
   
The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.
  
   
Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.  
   
Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.   
   
Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a Section 19(a) notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at that time. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year’s distributions) contained in shareholders’ 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year. The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund is a closed-end fund and does not continuously offer shares. The Fund trades in the secondary market, investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker by using the Fund’s ticker symbol: ASG. Secondary market support provided to the Fund by ALPS Fund Services, Inc.’s affiliate ALPS Portfolio
Solutions Distributor, Inc., a FINRA member.  All data is as of December 31, 2017 unless otherwise noted.		  
      
      
Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)    
Total$153.7     
Equities$150.2     
Percent Invested 97.7%    
     
Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*     
Information Technology  29.5%   
Consumer Discretionary  22.8%   
Health Care  16.2%   
Industrials  15.0%   
Financials  5.4%   
Real Estate  3.6%   
Materials  3.2%   
Consumer Staples  2.5%   
Energy  1.8%   
Total Market Value  100.0%   
*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).     
      
New Holdings  Holdings Liquidated  
Burlington Stores, Inc.  Acuity Brands, Inc.  
Copart, Inc.  Dorman Products, Inc.  
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc., Class A     
The Walt Disney Co.     
      

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
William Robert Parmentier President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Wise Brock Chairman
John A. Benning Independent Director
George R. Gaspari Independent Director
John J. Neuhauser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY ALL-STAR GROWTH FUND INC.4.15%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION1.97%6 825
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%4 162
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%2 652
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION1.56%2 436
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 190
