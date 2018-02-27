Liberty Interactive Corporation : Announces Redemption Date for Split-Off of GCI Liberty, Inc.

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Nasdaq: QVCA, QVCB, LVNTA, LVNTB)
(“LIC”) announced today that it intends to complete the proposed
split-off (the “Split-Off”) of GCI Liberty, Inc. (“GCI Liberty”) through
the redemption of shares of its Liberty Ventures common stock in
exchange for shares of GCI Liberty’s common stock at 4:01 p.m., New York
City time, on Friday, March 9, 2018 (such date and time, the “Redemption
Date”), subject to the satisfaction or waiver (if applicable or
permitted) of the conditions to the Split-Off.
Prior to the Split-Off, LIC will contribute to GCI Liberty certain
assets and liabilities attributed to its Liberty Ventures Group in
exchange for, together with certain other consideration, newly-issued
shares of GCI Liberty’s Class A common stock (“GLIBA”) and Class B
common stock (“GLIBB”), representing a controlling interest in GCI
Liberty, upon which, GCI Liberty will become a subsidiary of LIC (the
“contribution”). Additionally, prior to the Split-Off, LIC will
reattribute certain assets and liabilities from the Liberty Ventures
Group to the QVC Group, as described in the joint proxy
statement/prospectus relating to the proposed transactions between LIC
and GCI Liberty. The final valuations of assets and liabilities to be
reattributed will be provided after closing.
On the Redemption Date, LIC will redeem (i) each outstanding share of
its Series A Liberty Ventures common stock (“LVNTA”) for one share of
GLIBA and (ii) each outstanding share of its Series B Liberty Ventures
common stock (“LVNTB”) for one share of GLIBB, such that all shares of
GLIBA and GLIBB received in connection with the contribution will be
distributed by LIC to holders of LVNTA and LVNTB, respectively. As a
result, GCI Liberty and LIC will be separate publicly traded companies,
and GCI Liberty is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market
under the symbols “GLIBA/B/P” beginning on March 12, 2018.
Following the completion of the Split-Off, LIC intends to delist LVNTA
and LVNTB, and as a result, such securities would cease to be traded on
the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Former Liberty Ventures stockholders
are expected to hold approximately 79% of the common equity of GCI
Liberty and an approximate 83% voting interest in GCI Liberty based on
shares outstanding as of December 4, 2017.
For instructions as to how to surrender shares of LIC’s Liberty Ventures
common stock for redemption in the Split-Off, please see “Information
Regarding the Surrender and Redemption of Liberty Ventures Shares in the
Split-Off” below.
The Split-Off is described in more detail in the joint proxy
statement/prospectus relating to the proposed transactions between LIC
and GCI Liberty.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including statements about the completion of the proposed transactions
between LIC and GCI Liberty, the trading of GCI Liberty’s capital stock
and LIC’s common stock and the delisting of LVNTA and LVNTB. These
forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by such statements, including, without limitation, the
satisfaction of conditions to the proposed transactions. These
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press
release, and LIC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to
disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement
contained herein to reflect any change in LIC’s expectations with regard
thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which
any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed
documents of LIC, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for
additional information about LIC and about the risks and uncertainties
related to its business which may affect the statements made in this
press release.
About Liberty Interactive Corporation
Liberty Interactive Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad
range of digital commerce businesses. Those businesses are currently
attributed to two tracking stock groups: the QVC Group and the Liberty
Ventures Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the QVC Group
(Nasdaq: QVCA, QVCB) consist of LIC’s subsidiaries, QVC, Inc., HSN, Inc.
and zulily, llc, and the businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty
Ventures Group (Nasdaq: LVNTA, LVNTB) consist of all of LIC’s businesses
and assets other than those attributed to the QVC Group, including its
subsidiary Evite and interests in Liberty Broadband Corporation, FTD,
Lending Tree, ILG and Charter Communications.
Information Regarding the Surrender and Redemption
of Liberty Ventures Shares in the Split-Off
Holders of certificated shares of LIC’s Liberty Ventures common stock
will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Trust Company,
N.A., the transaction agent, with instructions on how to surrender such
holder’s shares of LIC’s Liberty Ventures common stock for shares of the
applicable class of GCI Liberty’s common stock. A holder must surrender
its stock certificates, together with a completed and duly executed
letter of transmittal (and any other documentation required thereby) to
Computershare as instructed in the letter of transmittal in order to
receive their shares of GCI Liberty’s common stock. A holder that
properly surrenders its certificates will receive shares of GCI
Liberty’s common stock in book-entry form (unless a physical certificate
is requested). Holders are asked not to send their stock certificates
to Computershare until they have received a letter of transmittal, and
are asked not to send their stock certificates to Computershare without
a duly executed letter of transmittal.
Holders of shares of LIC’s Liberty Ventures common stock in book-entry
form will not need to take any action to receive shares of GCI Liberty’s
common stock in the Split-Off. Rather, a holder’s account will be
debited and promptly thereafter credited with the applicable shares
deliverable to such holder in connection with the Split-Off. No letter
of transmittal will be delivered for shares of LIC's Liberty
Ventures common stock held in book-entry form.
