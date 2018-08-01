Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. : Announces Record Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Results and Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”)
announced today second quarter 2018 financial and operational results.
Liberty also announced that its Board of Directors has declared its
first quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of its Class A common
stock, to be paid on September 20, 2018 to holders of record as of
September 6, 2018.
Summary Results and Highlights
Revenue of $628 million and net income1 of $95 million, or
$0.71 fully diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30,
2018
Adjusted EBITDA2 of $149 million and annualized Adjusted
EBITDA per average active fleet of $28.0 million for the quarter ended
June 30, 2018
Revenue of $1.123 billion and net income1 of $149 million
for the six months ended June 30, 2018
Adjusted EBITDA2 of $249 million and annualized Adjusted
EBITDA per average active fleet of $24.6 million for the six months
ended June 30, 2018
“We are extremely pleased with our second quarter 2018 results. In
partnership with our customers, the Liberty team drove average
throughput across our fleets to new all-time highs. This relentless
focus on efficiency resulted in record revenue, net income, and Adjusted
EBITDA2 for the quarter while also lowering our customers’
well costs. High efficiency operations are a win for Liberty and a win
for our customers — a true partnership,” commented Chris Wright, Chief
Executive Officer.
Outlook
Working in concert with customers, Liberty continues to drive
improvements in operational efficiency across the entire fleet. This
performance translates to strong demand for Liberty’s high efficiency
fleets that deliver differential frac services. Premium service quality,
coupled with basin diversity, positions the Company to believe that it
will continue to generate strong returns on capital employed regardless
of how the market unfolds in the next few quarters. Liberty was built
for long-term success as illustrated by the trailing 12-months
Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed (“ROCE”)3 of 43%.
Liberty’s operations in the Permian continue to grow and thrive. The
developing imbalance for frac services in the Permian has not yet
impacted Liberty fleets. As always, Liberty will work in partnership
with our customers to navigate the ever-changing oil and gas landscape.
During the second quarter meaningful local sand volumes came on-line.
This trend continues in the third quarter, driving down well costs for
our customers.
With the roughly flat pricing environment year to date, Liberty expects
annualized Adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet between $22 million
and $27 million for each quarter of 2018. Unusual weather and logistics
challenges drove the first quarter below this expected range. The second
quarter had no unusual exogenous challenges. Liberty delivered simply
stellar operational efficiency with an unusually low number of
non-pumping days for the dedicated fleets. The result was $28.0 million
annualized Adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet, which is above the
expected average range.
Mr. Wright added, “We are thrilled with our second quarter results and
we always strive for stellar performance. However, reality tends to
bring schedule and throughput challenges that are not always avoidable.
We are presently seeing more than normal dedicated fleet schedule
challenges, likely pushing our results for the third quarter to the
lower end of our expected $22 million to $27 million range.”
“Liberty’s strong financial results, favorable outlook and strong
balance sheet, support returning capital to our stockholders. Therefore,
we are excited to announce the introduction of a regular cash dividend,”
said Mr. Wright. “Liberty will continue to evaluate additional ways to
return capital to stockholders, including stock repurchases and special
dividends. Liberty is committed to creating long-term stockholder value
via our balanced strategy of compounding shareholder value by
reinvesting cash flow at high rates of return and returning cash to
shareholders as appropriate. We are excited by the growth opportunities
in front of us and this modest dividend will not constrain future
growth,” concluded Mr. Wright.
Fleet Deployment Update
During the second quarter of 2018, Liberty deployed fleet 22 under a
dedicated arrangement with an existing customer. Liberty has experienced
delays in receipt of critical components for our new fleets under
construction. The Company now expects to deploy fleet 23 in the fourth
quarter of this year and fleet 24 in the first quarter of 2019, both on
a dedicated basis.
Second Quarter Results
For the second quarter of 2018, revenue grew 27% to $628 million from
$495 million in the first quarter of 2018.
Net income1 totaled $95 million for the second quarter of
2018 compared to net income1 of $54 million in the first
quarter of 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA2 increased 48% to $149 million from $100
million in the first quarter. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per average
active fleet increased to $28.0 million in the second quarter compared
to $20.4 million in the first quarter. Please refer to the
reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to net income (a
GAAP measure) in this earnings release.
For the six months ended June 30, 2018, revenue grew 87.5% to $1.123
billion compared to $599 million for the same period in 2017.
Net income1 totaled $149 million for the six months ended
June 30, 2018 compared to net income of $47 million for the six months
ended June 30, 2017. Current period results include income tax expense
of $24 million. Liberty was not subject to income tax prior to its
initial public offering.
Adjusted EBITDA2 increased 161% to $249 million in the six
months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $95 million in the same period in
2017. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet increased to
$24.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $14.7
million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Please refer to the
reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to net income (a
GAAP measure) in this earnings release.
For the trailing twelve-months ended June 30, 2018, ROCE was 43%. Please
refer to the calculation of ROCE at the end of this earnings release.
1
Net income attributable to predecessor, controlling and
noncontrolling interests
2
"Adjusted EBITDA" is not presented in accordance with generally
accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP").
Please see the supplemental financial information in the table under
"Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" at the
end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP
financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable
GAAP financial measure.
3
Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed ("ROCE") is an operational
measure. Please see the supplemental financial information in the
table under "Calculation of Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed" at
the end of this earnings release for a calculation of this measure.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of June 30, 2018, Liberty had cash on hand of $83 million and total
debt of $107 million, net of deferred financing costs and original issue
discount. There were no borrowings drawn on the ABL credit facility, and
total liquidity, including availability under the credit facility, was
$318 million.
Quarterly Cash Dividend Initiated
Liberty today announced that its Board of Directors has declared its
first quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common
stock, to be paid on September 20, 2018 to holders of record as of
September 6, 2018. A distribution of $0.05 per unit has been approved
for holders of units in Liberty Oilfield Services New HoldCo LLC, which
will use the same record and payment date.
Future declarations of quarterly cash dividends are subject to approval
by the Board of Directors and to the Board’s continuing determination
that the declarations of dividends are in the best interests of Liberty
and its stockholders. Future dividends may be adjusted at the Board’s
discretion based on market conditions and capital availability.
Conference Call
Liberty will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m.
Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 2, 2018.
Presenting Liberty’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive
Officer, Ron Gusek, President and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.
Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial
(866) 807-9684, or for international callers (412) 317-5415.
Participants should ask to join Liberty's call. A live webcast will be
available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com.
The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone
replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by
dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The
passcode for the replay is 10122554. The replay will be available until
August 9, 2018.
About Liberty
Liberty is an independent provider of hydraulic fracturing services to
onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in
North America. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on
improving tight-oil completions, and an emphasis on customer
partnerships and technology to find innovative answers to frac
optimization. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more
information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at [email protected].
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release includes unaudited non-GAAP financial and
operational measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Tax
Return on Capital Employed.We believe that the presentation of
these non-GAAP financial and operational measures provides useful
information about our financial performance and results of operations.Non-GAAP financial and operational measures do not have any
standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to
similar measures presented by other companies.The presentation
of non-GAAP financial and operational measures is not intended to be a
substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the
financial measures reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.See the
tables entitled Reconciliation and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial and
Operational Measures for a reconciliation or calculation of the non-GAAP
financial or operational measures to the most directly comparable GAAP
measure.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
The information above includes “forward-looking statements” within
the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.All
statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein
concerning, among other things, the deployment of fleets in the future,
planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit
of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business
strategy and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking
statements.These forward-looking statements are identified by
their use of terms and phrases such as “may,” “expect,” “estimate,”
“project,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “achievable,” “anticipate,”
“will,” “continue,” “potential,” “should,” “could,” and similar terms
and phrases.Although we believe that the expectations reflected
in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve
certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties.These
forward-looking statements represent our expectations or beliefs
concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described
in this earnings release will not be achieved.These
forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in
Liberty's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.As
a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from
those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it
is made, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.New
factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to
predict all such factors.When considering these forward-looking
statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other
cautionary statements in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” included in our Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as filed with
the SEC on March 23, 2018 and in our other public filings with the SEC.These and other factors could cause our actual results to differ
materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.
Selected Financial Data
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Statement of Income Data:
(amounts in thousands, except for fleet data)
Revenue
$
628,084
$
495,160
$
346,725
$
1,123,244
$
599,119
Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization shown
separately
455,469
376,827
267,626
832,296
479,259
General and administrative
27,313
21,677
20,022
48,990
37,106
Depreciation and amortization
30,606
28,016
17,521
58,622
31,667
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
485
80
10
565
(33
)
Total operating expenses
513,873
426,600
305,179
940,473
547,999
Operating income
114,211
68,560
41,546
182,771
51,120
Interest expense
(3,540
)
(6,494
)
(2,511
)
(10,034
)
(3,963
)
Net income before taxes
110,671
62,066
39,035
172,737
47,157
Income tax expense
15,930
8,079
—
24,009
—
Net income
94,741
53,987
39,035
148,728
47,157
Less: Net income attributable to predecessor, prior to Corporate
Reorganization
—
8,705
39,035
8,705
47,157
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
45,146
21,607
—
66,753
—
Net income attributable to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.
stockholders
$
49,595
$
23,675
$
—
$
73,270
$
—
Net income attributable to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.
stockholders per common share (1):
Basic
$
0.72
$
0.34
$
1.06
Diluted
$
0.71
$
0.34
$
1.05
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
69,020,303
68,923,719
68,977,311
Diluted
118,637,877
118,182,439
118,407,233
Other Financial and Operational Data
Capital expenditures
$
45,576
$
82,867
$
62,219
$
128,443
$
198,743
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
148,600
$
100,167
$
64,793
$
248,767
$
95,230
Total Fleets at beginning of period (3)
21.0
19.0
12.0
19.0
10.0
Total Fleets at end of period (3)
22.0
21.0
16.0
22.0
16.0
Average Active Fleets (4)
21.3
19.9
14.5
20.4
13.1
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per Average Active Fleet (5)
$
27,983
$
20,414
$
17,923
$
24,591
$
14,659
(1)
Net income attributable to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.
stockholders per common share for the three months ended March 31,
2018 and six months ended June 30, 2018 does not include net income
attributable to our predecessor, prior to corporate reorganization.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measures. See the tables
entitled "Reconciliation and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial and
Operational Measures" below.
(3)
Total Fleets represents the number of deployed and active fleets as
of the designated date.
(4)
Average Active Fleets is calculated as the daily average of the
number of active fleets for the period presented.
(5)
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per Average Active Fleet is calculated as
Adjusted EBITDA for the respective quarter or six month period
annualized, divided by the Average Active Fleets, as defined above.
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.
Condensed Consolidated and Combined Balance Sheets
(unaudited, amounts in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
83,331
$
16,321
Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
343,850
258,788
Inventories
62,374
55,524
Prepaids and other current assets
29,237
21,396
Total current assets
518,792
352,029
Property and equipment, net
561,014
494,776
Other assets
11,751
5,298
Total assets
$
1,091,557
$
852,103
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
93,288
$
66,846
Accrued liabilities
112,034
153,648
Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount
375
11
Total current liabilities
205,697
220,505
Long-term debt, net of discount
106,830
196,346
Deferred tax liability
37,243
—
Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement
2,291
—
Total liabilities
352,061
416,851
Redeemable common units
—
42,486
Member equity
—
392,766
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock
1,182
—
Additional paid in capital
349,488
—
Retained earnings
73,270
—
Total stockholders' equity
423,940
—
Noncontrolling interest
315,556
—
Total Equity
739,496
392,766
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,091,557
$
852,103
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.
Reconciliation and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial and
Operational Measures
(unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income
$
94,741
$
53,987
$
39,035
$
148,728
$
47,157
Depreciation and amortization
30,606
28,016
17,521
58,622
31,667
Interest expense
3,540
6,494
2,511
10,034
3,963
Income tax expense
15,930
8,079
—
24,009
—
EBITDA
$
144,817
$
96,576
$
59,067
$
241,393
$
82,787
Fleet start-up costs
3,298
3,309
4,277
6,607
8,889
Asset acquisition costs
—
—
1,188
—
2,542
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
485
80
10
565
(33
)
Advisory services fees
—
202
251
202
1,045
Adjusted EBITDA
$
148,600
$
100,167
$
64,793
$
248,767
$
95,230
Calculation of Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed
Twelve Months Ended
June 30, 2018
2018
2017
Net income
$
270,072
Add back: Income tax expense
24,009
Pre-tax net income
$
294,081
Capital Employed
Total debt, net of discount
$
107,205
$
153,969
Redeemable common units
—
101,967
Total equity
739,496
274,636
Total Capital Employed
$
846,701
$
530,572
Average Capital Employed (1)
$
688,637
Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed (2)
43
%
(1)
Average Capital Employed is the simple average of Total Capital
Employed as of June 30, 2018 and 2017.
(2)
Pre-tax Return on Capital Employed is the ratio of pre-tax net
income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018 to Average Capital
Employed.